Sail away with Virgin Voyages using Velocity Points

Got some Velocity Points burning a hole in your pocket? Virgin Australia’s loyalty programme Velocity Frequent Flyer has launched its first ever Points offer with Virgin Voyages, ahead of the cruise line’s hotly anticipated arrival Down Under this December.

Velocity Frequent Flyer is offering members the chance to set sail with Virgin Voyages on one of its Australian itineraries this summer for 79,999 Points. The offer is valid for travel between 16 December and 5 March 2024, on eligible sailings departing Melbourne and Sydney.

Virgin Voyages

With no cash required to make a booking, enough Velocity Points can be earned to take up the offer with everyday necessities such as filling up the car, taking out a new health insurance policy, or using the bonus Points from a new credit card – making a luxury, kid-free cruise holiday a possibility for many more Australians.

Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO, Nick Rohrlach said the program was committed to offering Australians great value holidays. “We are a loyalty program that stands for incredible value and choice and we are excited to welcome Virgin Voyages into the Velocity family with our first-ever cruise for Points offer,” he said. “We know Australians are looking for ways to drive their dollar further when booking their next holiday, and this is a fantastic opportunity for Velocity members to use their Points to pay for a luxe cruise.”

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ eligible points cruises* (3-6 nights)

Melbourne to Hobart return (16/12/2023- 21/12/2023)

Melbourne to Burnie return (23/01/2024 - 27/01/2024)

Melbourne to Hobart return (27/01/2024 01/02/2024)

Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart return (01/02/2024- 07/02/2024)

Sydney to Hobart return (11/02/2024 - 15/02/2024)

Sydney to Burnie return (15/02/2024 - 19/02/2024)

Sydney, Melbourne and Burnie return (19/02/2024 - 22/02/2024)

Melbourne to Tasmania return (22/02/2024 - 27/02/2024)

Melbourne to Hobart return (27/02/2024 - 02/03/2024)

Melbourne to Melbourne return (02/03/2024 - 05/03/2024)

Virgin Voyages cruises are kid-free, and include top food from more than 20 eateries. Also included in the cost of a voyage are all the essential drinks (including still or sparkling water, drip coffees, teas, sodas and non-pressed juices), basic WiFi, unlimited fitness classes, entertainment and tips for the crew on board.

The cashless cruise offer can be redeemed via the Velocity Rewards Store until midnight on 5 October, or until it’s sold out.

Visit Velocity Frequent Flyer to find out more.