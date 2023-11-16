Now We’re Voyaging: Richard Branson gives free cruises to guests on Virgin Australia flight

More than 150 passengers on board a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobarth received the surprise of a lifetime when Richard Branson gifted adult passengers a free Virgin Voyages trip to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month.

A surprise FaceTime call from the Virgin Group founder left passengers stunned with a free holiday worth up to $7,000 each. The flight was chosen to represent the same route Virgin Voyages’ ship, Resilient Lady, will sail on her Mermaiden Voyage – leaving her homeport at Melbourne’s Station Pier on 11 December 2023.

“We’re counting down to Virgin Voyages’ arrival Downunder – setting sail the Virgin way with adults-only itineraries across Australia and New Zealand. Sorry kids, you’ll have to sit this one out,” Richard said as he announced the free voyages over the aircraft’s PA system.

Virgin Australia

“The foundations of Virgin Australia were about keeping the air fair, and we’re proud to be taking that same mantra to the sea with Virgin Voyages. We want to give Aussies the opportunity to have an affordable, stress-free holiday where they can take a well-earned break, have fun and get a dose of vitamin sea.”

Before boarding the flight, guests got a taste of the luxury they can expect on board Resilient Lady as the departure gate at Melbourne Airport transformed into Richard’s RockStar Quarters – a luxury cabin, featuring a hot tub and hammock with a sea view vista.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Libby Minogue, said the airline was thrilled to create a wonderful experience for guests to celebrate Virgin Voyages’ arrival. She said: “We are laser focused on creating wonderful experiences for our guests and today is a great example of the Virgin brands joining forces to deliver Australians new experiences in the air or at sea. The feeling in the gate lounge and onboard the flight was electric and we look forward to welcoming Virgin Voyages down under.”

Visit Virgin Voyages and Virgin Australia to find out more.