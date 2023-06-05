Ready to fly: Virgin Atlantic announces new routes

Looking for an adventure? Then you’re in the right place. Virgin Atlantic has announced new routes – including its first time flying to South America.

Virgin Atlantic will start flights to São Paulo in Brazil in summer 2024. One of the most populous cities in the world, São Paulo is home to multinational businesses, providing corporate customers and business travellers the opportunity to fly in Virgin Atlantic style. The city is famed as the foodie capital of Brazil, a bustling city offering a bounty of arts and cultural experiences, which will enthral hungry leisure travellers. Brazil’s position as the number one import and export country in South America will also make São Paulo a popular cargo route. With multiple tonnes of capacity each day, Virgin Atlantic expects to carry regular shipments of car parts, pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products, contributing to £7.7 billion in annual trade between the two countries.

São Paulo is also a key hub in Brazil for Virgin Atlantic’s codeshare partner LATAM. The partnership provides customers with onward connections to 12 domestic airports in Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianopolis as well as offering earn and redemption options for Flying Club members.

Flights from London Heathrow to São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport will operate daily on the airline’s flagship Boeing 787-9, from 13 May 2024. Flights are set to be on sale from August, with fares starting from £655.

Virgin Atlantic has also announced it will launch flights to Bengaluru (Bangalore) next summer. Bengaluru will become the airline’s third destination and fourth daily service to India. Bengaluru is a rapidly growing tech hub and one of the largest corporate markets in India, whilst intrepid travellers will enjoy the city’s rich culture and beautiful gardens.

Flights to Bengaluru will operate on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from 31 March 2024, boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats, as well as the airline’s signature Upper Class social space.

“From our entrance into South America, to our expansion in India and the growth of our premium sun portfolio, there is something for all of our customers to experience,” Shai Weiss, Virgin Atlantic CEO, said.

“By leveraging the power of our strategic partners, and welcoming our state of the art, brand new A350 and A339 aircraft, customers can rely on Virgin Atlantic to connect them to where they need to be, enjoying a premium customer experience, delivered by our amazing crew. Our plan is working, positioning us to return to profitability in 2024.”

The airline has also recently announced flights to Dubai starting in October, and Manchester to Las Vegas services that will launch in summer 2024.

