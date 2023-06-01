Book the holiday of your dreams with Virgin Atlantic

Dreaming of escaping to the sun? Virgin Atlantic has announced new routes and holiday packages to help make your trip the best ever.

Live the high life in Dubai

If luxury is top of your list, then you’ll be thrilled to know Virgin Atlantic is relaunching services to Dubai. The four times a week service will operate seasonally from October to March, offering sunny winter breaks. Customers can book flights from 7 June 2023, from £505 return.

Virgin Atlantic

The year-round warm weather with just a three-hour time difference is set to appeal to couples and families alike. The relaunch of the popular route will complement Virgin Atlantic’s two other newly announced premium destinations – the Maldives and Turks and Caicos.

Set upon miles of glorious golden sand, Dubai’s spectacular resorts will allow customers to luxuriate in five-star glamour, while still within reach of the bright lights of the city. The nearby desert offers a treasure trove of adventure from camel rides to sand boarding and dune bashing. Perfect for guests of all ages seeking new experiences.

Virgin Atlantic

The route will commence on 28 October 2023, operating on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft, boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats.

Party in Las Vegas

Virgin Atlantic has also announced an expansion to its services from Manchester Airport, the airline’s home in the North. New services to Las Vegas will commence in summer 2024 and are set to provide passengers in the North West and beyond a wider offering of leisure flights, which also include Orlando and Barbados.

Shutterstock

The new Manchester service will operate on one of Virgin Atlantic’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft boasting 16 Upper Class, 56 Premium, and 325 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats as well as the airline’s unique social space – The Booth. The new area, designed for Upper Class passengers, is perfect for travellers to enjoy afternoon tea together, a spot of wine tasting or simply catching up as they cross the Atlantic. Fares start from £770 per person in Economy.

Island hop in the Caribbean

Virgin Atlantic is also launching inter-island flying in the Caribbean, making a variety of incredible destinations even more accessible.

Virgin Atlantic

From 14 June, Virgin Atlantic will be the only UK airline allowing travellers to easily hop from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent and the Grenadines. The new inter-island services are set to provide both international and local customers more opportunities to explore the Caribbean and each island’s unique personality.

Virgin Atlantic

With an increased customer demand for experience-rich breaks, Virgin Atlantic Holidays will provide complete packages incorporating easy booking, preferred itineraries and seamless connections between the islands.

