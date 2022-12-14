Virgin Atlantic announces new routes to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos islands

If you’re starting to think about holidays for 2023 already, then Virgin Atlantic has good news for you. The airline will begin flying to the idyllic islands of the Maldives and Turks & Caicos, offering a slice of utopia and the chance to explore the world’s most beautiful beaches, and finest snorkelling and scuba diving.

The Maldives is paradise with its crystal white sands and sheltered lagoons, it is undoubtedly one of the most idyllic holidays destinations and offers luxurious relaxation as well as adventure. With world-class diving, surfing, fishing, kayaking and more than 1,000 coral islands, there’s no shortage of things to see or do.

Virgin Atlantic will launch a winter seasonal three-times weekly service to the Maldives from London Heathrow. Tickets are on sale now, for flights commencing on 22 October 2023.

Elsewhere, the stunning islands of Turks & Caicos offer pristine white sand beaches, surrounded by the world’s clearest turquoise waters. Boasting an expansive barrier reef, home to vibrant coral, dolphins, turtles, stingrays and more, the islands make for a breath-taking playground for snorkelling and diving. This new destination is Virgin Atlantic’s latest addition to its Caribbean portfolio, which includes the Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica and more.

Virgin Atlantic will launch a year-round twice weekly service to the Turks & Caicos islands. Tickets are on sale now for flights starting on 15 November 2023 from London Heathrow.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to add these two exotic new routes to our flying portfolio. Nothing sets our hearts soaring like a new destination to explore, so, with two about join our network, there’s only really one question. Where to first?

“The Maldives has always been an incredibly popular destination for Virgin Atlantic Holidays customers, which is why we couldn’t wait to give them the opportunity to travel to the idyllic location in style onboard Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

“We’re delighted to begin flying to the Turks & Caicos islands, as we continue to grow our Caribbean portfolio, offering more choice for our customers to explore these beautiful islands and enjoy some winter sun.

“We know our customers will be over the moon with the introduction of these new destinations, both offering something unique for travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.”

