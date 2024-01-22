Point Made: Earn points with these exclusive Virgin Red offers

So you’ve set your earning goals for 2024 and are ready to watch the Virgin Points roll in. When it comes to current offers and ways to boost your balance, you’ve come to the right place.

Save on Virgin Atlantic flights (and earn points on top)

Time to start planning your next getaway! Book by 31 January 2024 and you can take advantage of the big savings* in the Virgin Atlantic sale while earning Virgin Points. For example, as a Flying Club Red Tier member:

Book an Economy return flight from London to New York, and earn from 1,729 - 10,371 Virgin Points

Book a Premium return flight from London to New York, and earn from 6,914 - 13,828 Virgin Points

Book an Upper Class return flight from London to New York, and earn from 13,828 - 27,656 Virgin Points

That's not all - you can also earn Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Tier Points on every flight. With three tiers of membership to climb (Red, Silver and Gold), the higher you go, the more benefits you’ll enjoy. For example, Silver and Gold tier members earn 30% and 60% more Virgin Points on flights, respectively. Don’t hang about – this offer ends 31 January 2024.

Save as you earn in the Virgin Atlantic sale Book now

Boost your balance by buying some points

Haven’t you heard? As a Virgin Red member you can buy, gift and transfer Virgin Points! Buy or gift a minimum of 1,000 Virgin Points and a maximum of 100,000 Virgin Points per calendar year to bring your dream rewards even closer. Better yet, until 23:59 GMT 31 January 2024 you'll earn a 30% bonus** on the Virgin Points you buy – huzzah!

Buy to boost your Virgin Points balance Buy, buy, buy

Earn 10 points per £1 on breaks with Booking.com

Whether you’re after a trip close to home or a break in a new city, Booking.com has something for you. The new year is a great time to for Virgin Red members to book a trip – especially when you can boost your Virgin Points with every stay away. For stays in cities as diverse as Valkenburg and Estonia to Berlin and Stockholm, Virgin Red members can earn an amazing 10 points for every £1 spent on bookings in the UK and Europe (normally eight points per £1) with Booking.com between 15 January 2024 and 5 February 2024. Looking further afar? You can still earn a point per £1 on stays in the USA, South Africa & Caribbean and five points per £1 for the rest of the world***.

Earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 with Booking.com Book here

Planning to do some shopping? Check out some of the offers available this month with a few of our amazing partners.

Earn more points in the UK:

Ted Baker – four points per £1 (usually one) ends 31 Jan

Myprotein.com – up to nine points per £1 (usually up to six) ends 31 Jan

QVC UK – five points per £1 (usually one) ends 31 Jan

B&Q – three points per £1 (usually one) ends 31 Jan

Space NK – up to seven points per £1 (usually up to five) ends 11 Feb

Molton Brown – eight points per £1 (usually up to two) ends 11 Feb

Nike – up to five points per £1 (usually up to two) ends 31 March

LEGO – up to nine points per £1 (usually up to two) ends 31 March

Appleyard Flowers – up to 18 points per £1 (usually up to six) ends 31 March

Ray-Ban – from nine points per £1 (usually from six) ends 31 March

Deliveroo – up to seven points per £1 (usually up to five) ends 31 March

Boost your points in the US

Macy’s – four points per $1 (usually two) ends 31 Jan

Bloomingdale’s US – three points per $1 (usually one) ends 31 Jan

Samsung US – two points per $1 (usually one) ends 31 Jan

Tory Burch – three points per $1 (usually one) ends 31 Jan

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.

*The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club terms and conditions apply. Please also be aware of the following key terms and conditions:

Discounts apply to selected flights and destinations only and full details are available on the Virgin Atlantic website.

**Applicable to Buy Points purchases made between 19 January and 23:59 GMT 31 January 2024 will be eligible to receive bonus points. The bonus points will be credited at the point of purchase and will appear on the members account within 24 hours.

***Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions:

To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase by accessing Booking.com via the Get points button on the Virgin Red app or website and completing your transaction within one browsing session. If you go direct to Booking.com you will not earn points.

Virgin Points will be credited within 120 days after your completed stay. No Virgin Points will be rewarded for no-shows or cancelled bookings.

Available points will vary depending on location of your booking:

UK/Europe: 10 Virgin Points / £1 for bookings made between 09:00am GMT on 15 January and 11:59pm GMT on 5 February 2024.

USA, South Africa & Caribbean: 1 Virgin Point / £1

Rest of world: 5 Virgin Points / £1