Florida might be world-famous for its theme parks, but there is so much more to explore in the Sunshine State. And with Virgin Atlantic launching flights to Tampa (the airline’s third Florida destination) in November, it’s time to start planning your next trip to Florida.

As well as Tampa, Virgin Atlantic flies to Orlando and Miami, catering for all holiday tastes. And Florida has plenty of options for where your adventure will take you.

Road tripping

There’s nothing quite like a great American road trip, and Florida has so much to offer, you’ll miss out by staying in one place. Hit the road and explore more of the Sunshine State.

Head south to the Florida Keys and explore Key Largo, Islamorada and Key West. A trip to the Florida Keys can be as action-packed or relaxed as you want. Fill your days with fishing, snorkelling, or diving, or just kick back and hang out on a hammock.

Wildlife and nature

Florida’s wildlife and nature is like nowhere else on the planet – so whatever kind of animals are your favourites, there’s plenty to see. And wherever you are in Florida, you won’t be far from some of the world’s most exciting wildlife.

Take a hike in Florida Caverns State Park, and discover the geological mysteries of the caves. It's just over a 90-minute drive from Panama City Beach, and it's the perfect place to spend a day exploring.

If you're in Orlando, take a day trip to Ocala for paddle trips at Juniper Springs Recreation Area. Or head to Halpata Tastanaki Preserve for birdwatching, hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Manatees roam Florida’s waters from April until October and there are so many places to see these gentle sea cows. Visit Crystal River to see manatees in their natural habitat. But remember, they’re there for survival – so don’t forget your manatee manners and look, but don’t touch.

Beach days

Florida’s beautiful beaches are world famous – and for good reason, you won’t find white sand or blue sea like it anywhere else.

For a family friendly beach day, head to Clearwater. On Florida’s central west coast, Clearwater Beach offers parasailing, pirate ship rides, and a long pier stretching into the Gulf. Sunset celebrations, watersports, and a range of places to eat and drink make it the perfect place to keep your whole team entertained.

Looking for something a little quieter? Canaveral National Seashore offers miles of unspoiled beaches. It includes a 140,000 acre wildlife refuge, and sandy dunes as far as the eye can see. Enjoy horseback riding, canoeing, kayaking, surfing and more in this beautiful sanctuary.

Arts and culture

A trip to Florida can be educational, as well as fun. The state has a variety of museums that will keep everyone, young and old, happy while they discover something new.

The Orlando Science Center has something for all ages – kids can experiment with physics, engineering, material science, and fluid dynamics at Drip Dop Splash, while kids at heart will enjoy exploring The Hive, a makerspace where they can explore 3D modelling and printing.

The Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa has so much for children to do across 17 different themed areas. Kids can learn about money in Central Bank, cook up a storm in Pizza Place, or put on a show in the Twinkle Stars Theater. It’s a brilliant opportunity for kids to explore and play while they learn about the world.

Cuisine

Looking for the best places to eat during your Florida adventure? The Michelin Guide has recently launched in Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

Over 100 restaurants across Florida have received the stamp of approval from Michelin, with 15 restaurants earning Michelin stars. So where should you be making reservations?

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami is Florida’s top restaurant according to the Michelin Guide and was the only restaurant in the state to receive two stars. The menu features locally sourced ingredients, including Key West pink shrimp. And don’t miss out on cocktails, Michelin gave head bartender Ruben Rolon an exceptional cocktail award for his drinks.

While you’re in Orlando, visit Capa at the Four Seasons Orlando. Awarded a Michelin star in 2022, Capa serves up big, robust flavours with an incredible view of the nightly fireworks Orlando’s theme parks are famous for. Choose from a menu packed with delicious tapas and pair with a glass of wine from a wide-ranging list.

Rocca earned one of Tampa’s Bib Gourmand awards from the Michelin Guide. Offering a contemporary Italian menu, chef Bryce Bonsack serves up an assortment of pasta dishes, all made in house. You’ll be in awe of the mozzarella that’s hand pulled to order at a tableside cart.

Start planning

This article was produced in partnership with VISIT FLORIDA.