Offer alert: Sail the Med with Virgin Voyages for 80,000 Virgin Points

Dreaming of lazy days at sea, followed by European adventures? For a limited time, Virgin Red members can book a seven-night Virgin Voyages trip in the Mediterranean for 80,000 Virgin Points.

This offer is for a round-trip voyage from either Athens on Resilient Lady or Barcelona on Valiant Lady between 1 June 2023 and 31 August 2023. Whether you prefer a night out in Split or a quiet stroll through Barcelona’s Old City, this offer is one not to be missed. Four glamorous itineraries are available to choose from: Greek Island Glow, Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems, The Irresistible Med, French Daze and Ibiza Nights.

Virgin Red members can book up to four cabins on either Valiant lady and Resilient Lady and enjoy incredible food, fabulous entertainment, luxury spa treatments, and so much more. Enjoy the cosy surroundings of a Sea Terrace or Limited View Sea Terrace as you float across the Med before stopping at some of the most beautiful locations in Europe.

Having trouble deciding which voyage to choose? Take a closer look at the itineraries available with this amazing offer and some of the destinations you could be visiting with your Virgin Points.

Greek Island Glow

This new route begins in the heart of Ancient Greece and few places are as colourful as this ever-evolving capital city. Before setting sail in the evening visit the former temple in Parthenon and the Acropolis, one of the most complete ancient Greek monuments.

Santorini is the first stop and is known for its orange and pink sunsets, postcard-worthy beaches, and white painted buildings, while the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, awaits next in Rhodes. Before sailing to the party island of Mykonos, enjoy the Aegean character of Bodrum with loads to do on the Turkish riviera, like the Zeki Muren Arts Museum, Myndos Gate, and 15th Century Castle of St Peter, perched in Bodrum bay.

Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems

The other itinerary departing from Athens will take you to Croatia to begin your voyage. Start your trip with a day in Split, the city known for the famous nightlife scene while giving great views thanks to its central location. The next day you’ll stop by the southern city of Dubrovnik where visitors can embrace seaside romance as you stroll through the 16th Century walls and enjoy a drink while overlooking the coastline – and don’t forget to take a dip in one of Old Town’s many swimming spots.

Next up is Kotor which combines museums and churches with Venetian palaces and café-strewn squares to give breath-taking views in every direction before the voyage ends in Corfu, one of the largest and most popular Greek islands. Venture beyond the island's famous emerald-capped mountains to find historical monuments, bustling streets, and hip beach clubs.

The Irresistible Med

Experience the allure of the Mediterranean and its islands as you sail from Barcelona to the French Riviera and the seashores of Italy. Setting off from the capital of Catalonia, sailors will visit Toulon, France’s second-largest naval port with access to charming towns in Provence. Then visit Marina di Carrara, the home of one of Italy’s most famous artisan products, Carrara marble, before stopping of at Ajaccio, the beautiful island home to some spectacular baroque art.

The finale is an overnight in Ibiza where you can chill on the beach all day and party all night.

French Daze and Ibiza Nights

Also setting sail from Barcelona is this itinerary that combines the glamour of southern France with vibrant Spanish islands. Marseille is France’s second-largest city and it has history and countryside in abundance – explore medieval villages and view priceless Van Gogh paintings in between delicious food and drink. Then stop off at Cannes, the famous resort destination known for its film festival and celebrity visitors.

From the bustle of Cannes to the secluded Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca has beautiful beaches, whimsical villages and family-owned wineries. Finally, you’ll visit Ibiza and take in the bucolic countryside before having a ball at the sun-soaked parties.

There are a limited number of cabins available so don’t hang about – book to set sail with Virgin Voyages today. Check out the tile for full terms and details.