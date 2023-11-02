Offer alert: Order a Virgin Wines advent calendar using Virgin Points

The holidays are coming and that means fun, family time and feasting, and Virgin Red members can start the celebrations early with a best-selling Virgin Wines advent calendar. For a limited time only, you can enjoy the return of the legendary countdown whatever your tipple, and it’ll only cost you 12,500 Virgin Points.

Whether you prefer a full-bodied red, a crisp white, or a bit of both, the three options available on Virgin Red can cater for all tastes and preferences. Each advent calendar features a fantastic assortment of 24 different mini wines that are perfect to share with your favourite person. And a full bottle will be waiting for you on Christmas Day – the perfect grand finale for the holiday season.

Here’s a taste of what each calendar offers:

Red Wine: A delightful assortment of red wines to warm your cockles such as Ripper Reserve Cabernet Merlot, Three Gables Limited Edition Barbera, and more.

White Wine: For those who dream of a white Christmas, check out this exquisite assortment including The Black Pig Pinot Grigio and Le Zeitgeist Trident Sauvignon Blanc blend .

Mixed Wine: Can't decide between red and white? Have the best of both worlds with reds like El Cabanero Tempranillo and whites like Jose Rosé.

Celebrate the season together and order your Virgin Wines advent calendar now for just 12,500 Virgin Points. Please drink responsibly.

Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Sign up now to unlock even more rewards from amazing experiences to discounts on travel.

The small print

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Virgin Wines terms and conditions apply to your redemption.

Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions:

By proceeding with your redemption, you acknowledge and agree that Virgin Wines are supplying you with this product.

You need to be over 18 years old to redeem a Virgin Wines product.

Delivered to UK only excluding the Channel Islands.

Standard delivery within three working days (Monday to Friday, between 8:00am and 6:00pm) for all orders placed before 4:00pm. There are some exceptions to this .

Advent calendars are subject to availability while stocks last.

If you have any questions regarding your delivery from Virgin Wines, please contact them at help@virginwines.co.uk or telephone 0343 224 1001, providing the name on the order, the order number, and the delivery postcode.