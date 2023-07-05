Offer alert: buy a case of Virgin Wines rosé with Virgin Points

If you enjoy summer dining with a fine glass of rosé, Virgin Red has the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, Virgin Red members can get their hands on a refreshing selection of the rosé from Virgin Wines using Virgin Points. The exclusive offer includes a 12-bottle case for 15,000 points and a three-bottle case for just 4,000 points – but don’t hang about, this offer ends on 17 July 2023. After that it’ll set you back 20,000 Virgin Points for the case of 12, and 5,000 points for three bottles.

Wake up and smell the rosé 12 bottles for 15,000 Virgin Points

The 12-bottle case boasts an iconic style of rosé from Provence that's classy, refreshing, and food-friendly. The popular 16 Little Black Pigs Rosé has hints of rose petals and strawberries. The case also includes the stunning El Zumbido Garnacha Rosado from Cariñena , which has a delicious balance of lightness and ripe red fruit.

The three-bottle case features three classic rosés from France, Spain and Australia. The award-winning French wine is Pénombre, meaning 'twilight' in French, as the grapes were picked during cool nights to retain freshness and aromatics. A mouth-watering Aussie Grenache with subtle fruit flavours and a pale Spanish rosé with a taste packed full of all your favourite red fruits also features.

Andrea Burchett, Managing Director of Commercial and Loyalty for Virgin Red, says: “We’re delighted to partner with Virgin Wines to launch two exclusive cases of rosé this summer. Whether it's for pairing with a picnic in the sunshine or an impromptu dinner party, these rosé cases are a summer essential – and we’re thrilled that our members can get their hands on them with this extraordinary deal.”

Everything's coming up rosé Three bottles for 4,000 Virgin Points

Summer is the perfect time to treat yourself to a case of mouth-watering rosé, so what are you waiting for? Join Virgin Red to take advantage of this fabulous deal.