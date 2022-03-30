Now boarding: Virgin Atlantic’s first Edinburgh to Orlando flight

Virgin Atlantic’s first-ever flight from Edinburgh to Orlando departed today (30 March).

Taking excited holidaymakers to the theme park capital of the world, the services will operate twice weekly on an Airbus A330-300. The services will also provide travellers from Florida with a direct link to the Scottish capital, as well as easy access to the beautiful scenery of the highlands.

Virgin Atlantic

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Commencing flights from Edinburgh to Orlando marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to launch our second route from our new home in Scotland, following the launch of our direct service to Barbados last year.

“Orlando is the theme park capital of the world and the heartland of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure programme. I know our Scottish customers will love exploring the likes of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios alongside the array of incredible experiences this exciting destination has to offer.”

Virgin Atlantic

Looking to book your dream Florida holiday? Six nights at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort for a family of four can be booked from just £3,889. This includes Virgin Atlantic Economy flights departing from Edinburgh on 7 May 2022 – and a 25% discount on the cost of the hotel.

Or if you’re dreaming of Disney, six nights at Disney’s All Star Resort for a family of four can be purchased from just £4,540. This includes Virgin Atlantic Economy flights departing from Edinburgh on 10 September 2022.

Visit Virgin Atlantic Holidays to book, or call 0344 557 3859.

Need some inspiration for a Florida trip? Take a look at four ways you can make your Florida holiday magical.