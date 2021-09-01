Mix it up with Virgin Active

Looking to get active this Autumn? Virgin Active has plenty of exercise experiences for everyone to jump into.

If you’re heading into your local club, you’ll find all kinds of group exercise classes that you can take part in with a Club+ Membership. From Grid Training workouts to Yoga flows, Pilates classes to Cycle sessions and Boxing to really make you sweat, Virgin Active have got you covered. If you’re looking to freestyle your workout, make the most of the gym floor, or jump into the pool for a solo splash.

Virgin Active

Not near one of Virgin Active’s clubs? Yet to return back in the office full time or just prefer to workout in the comfort of your own home? Then check out Virgin Active’s Online+ membership. You can jump into a library of On-Demand content in the App wherever you are and take part in your favourite classes, hosted by Virgin Active’s Activists. You can also take advantage of the included passes to access the clubs.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Using the Virgin Active App, you can build your own personal fitness plan, join scheduled classes and listen to Virgin Active’s Happily Ever Active podcast (we recommend this one when you’re on the move).

Virgin Active

The beauty of the Virgin Active Club+ and Online+ memberships is that they allow you to workout wherever and whenever you want, with variety in your fitness plan. So if you fancy taking Grid Training in the gym, Pilates to the park, or Boxing in the back garden then a jump into Virgin Active today.

Workout with Virgin Active in club, at home or outdoors and find the mix that works for you.

Visit Virgin Active to find out more.