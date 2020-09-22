Meet Virgin Active's Activists

It’s National Fitness Day in the UK and Virgin Active is celebrating with its Activists.

The Activists are world-class experts that Virgin Active is working with to make the exercise you love even better.

The Activists are helping Virgin Active to stay ahead of fitness trends, making sure that Virgin Active's classes are second to none. Members will get to know them better as they share their techniques, tips and daily routines. They'll also be listening out for feedback from members to make Virgin Active even better.

Each Activist focuses on a different area of exercise:

Char

Char will be breathing new life into Virgin Active’s yoga studios, stretching their teachers and creating classes that are as flexible as you (well, after a bit of practice...). She’s an Insta fitness star, TV presenter and celeb trainer, as well as your Yoga Activist.

Emma

Emma’s here to reform Virgin Active’s pilates classes, strengthen their teaching and create sessions to give you a core of steel. She’s a fitness thought-leader, master-level trainer, nutrition guru and your new Pilates Activist.

Paolo

Paolo is an athletic games champion, fitness entrepreneur, Olympic lifting beast and your new Grid Training Activist. He’ll be improving Virgin Active’s classes, pushing their trainers and creating digital sessions that will leave you pumped, whether you’re at the club or at home.

SJ

SJ is a rhythm-riding icon. She’ll be pushing Virgin Active’s trainers, improving their tech and listening to what members want, to keep their cycling classes ahead of the pack. So get ready to meet your new Cycling Activist.

Virgin Active recently reopened its clubs across the UK after the coronavirus lockdown. Visit Virgin Active to find out more. And follow Virgin Active on Instagram for exclusive sessions from the Activists.