Virgin Active announces plans for reopening in the UK
Virgin Active has released details of how it is preparing clubs for opening following the UK government’s announcement that health clubs and swimming pools will be able to reopen from 25 July.
Safety is Virgin Active’s number one priority. It has made some changes in clubs to make sure that everyone is safe. They’ve adapted club layouts and class capacities to allow for social distancing. And there’ll be increased cleaning throughout the clubs during the day and overnight.
Take a look at the video below to find out more about how it will keep members safe when they reopen.
Virgin Active has been providing online workouts during the lockdown.
Visit Virgin Active to find out more.