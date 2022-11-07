Making little moments count for Virgin Red members

More than two-thirds of the UK have changed their spending habits amid the cost-of-living crisis. However, Brits are not prepared to fully give up their everyday treats just yet, new research by Virgin Red reveals.

When times are tough, an unexpected little win goes a long way. Virgin Red is looking to make everyday moments that little bit more lovely for its members, one little win at a time.

The research shows that one in three Brits admit that everyday treats give them something to look forward to, whilst almost a quarter said that treats make life feel ‘normal’. 59% will be cutting back on big expenditures due to financial woes but won’t be giving up little treats like a bottle of wine, with more than a third of Brits saying it’s more important than ever to treat themselves during the cost-of-living crisis.

With uncertainty over costs this winter, Brits are turning to other ways to reduce their expenditure – with more than a third of the nation saying they’ll use loyalty points and programmes to make their money go further. Whether it’s a bonus coffee on your morning commute when you book with Virgin Trains Ticketing throughout November or earning points when shopping online that translate into cinema tickets, Virgin Red makes every day feel like you’re winning.

How can Virgin Red help?

By using Virgin Red, members can redeem their points on everyday treats – including a hot drink from Greggs, a case of their favourite tipple from Virgin Wines or meals out – meaning the nation can keep up the small everyday rewards they love so much, without having to pay extra.

Virgin Red makes it easy to earn points on your everyday purchases too, including train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing, exchanging your Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points, or even earning as you shop online with retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Boots, and many more.

Better still, Virgin Red members can satisfy some of the top 10 things that people are refusing to give up. Most don’t want to give up buying bars of chocolate or snacks – and for just 200 Virgin Points, Virgin Red members can redeem a doughnut at Greggs.

Or, if going out to a bar or restaurant is a priority, members can redeem 7,250 Virgin Points for a two-course meal with Prosecco for two people at Raymond Blanc’s White Brasserie Gastro Pubs, or earn for bookings, reviews and on meals with SquareMeal. When eating in, those who don’t want to give up takeaways can benefit from earning 150 points for a £30 takeaway from Deliveroo or 120 points with JustEat.

Some others include:

Watching films / TV through subscription services – redeem 1,350 Virgin Points for a VUE cinema ticket Buying a nice bottle of wine or something to drink – redeem 6,250 Virgin Points for three mixed bottles from Virgin Wines Buying a gift for someone – redeem 7,600 Virgin Points for a Saint Fragrance candle Buying a takeaway coffee or hot drink – redeem 300 Virgin Points for a hot drink from Greggs Buying something new to wear – redeem 11,000 Virgin Points for a pair of Tens sunglasses or earn Virgin Points when buying clothes from many retailers, including ASOS, Mango, M&S and Office Buying toiletries or cosmetics to pamper yourself – redeem 5,750 Virgin Points for a Wellness pamper gift set from Clarity Blend or earn Virgin Points when making purchases at Space NK, LOOKFANTASTIC, Boots and Superdrug.

Andrea Burchett, Managing Director Commercial, Loyalty at Virgin Red, commented: “We’re living through concerning and troubling times at the moment, and many are feeling the pinch, especially as we look towards Christmas.

“Our research shows that we’re a nation of treat lovers, and whilst 59% of us will cut back on big expenditures, we’ll still prioritise the small, everyday treats to provide us with some comfort and normalcy amid the chaos.

“At Virgin Red, we know that little everyday treats go a long way, which is why all bookings made via Virgin Trains Ticketing in November will come with a free hot drink, as well as three Virgin Points for every £1 spent.”

Anyone can become a Virgin Red member; it’s free and Virgin Points never expire. So whether you want to save up for something big or spend your points on little treats, Virgin Red has something for everyone.