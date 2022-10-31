Free hot drink when you book with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Commuters, your luck is in. Virgin Red and Virgin Trains Ticketing have teamed up to reward members with a free Greggs hot drink every time they book a ticket with Virgin Trains Ticketing until 22 December. This is on top of the three Virgin Points per £1 earned on every train ticket purchased with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

It’s all part of Virgin Red’s mission to share Life’s Little Wins with members – little offers designed to brighten days whenever and wherever it can. Of course, this offer is subject to certain terms, and these are set out below.

Get a free hot drink with a Virgin Trains Ticketing train ticket I'm thirsty!

How does it work?

All customers need to do is purchase a train ticket with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Once members have their ticket, a Virgin Red promotion code will be displayed in the ‘My tickets’ section of Virgin Trains Ticketing. Customers need to join Virgin Red or login to their Virgin Red account and enter the promotion code in the ‘Promo Codes’ section of their account area and their Greggs voucher code will be added to the ‘My Rewards’ section of the Virgin Red account.

This piping hot offer is open to all new and existing Virgin Red Members, so what are you waiting for? Book your travel between 31 October and 22 December in the Virgin Trains Ticketing app, grab your voucher from Virgin Red and pop into Greggs to pick up your hot drink.

Making the commute better

As more people start to use the trains again after the pandemic, Virgin Trains Ticketing has completed a study looking at the UK’s commuting habits.

Half of commuters admit their journey is the worst part of their working day, so Virgin Trains Ticketing and Virgin Red are trying to make it just a little bit more rewarding for them, with points for travel, and free hot drinks this winter.

Mark Plowright, director of Virgin Trains Ticketing commented: “Commuting is a necessity for many working adults, and as the research shows it's often the source of much frustration.

“But it shouldn’t be such a nightmare – indeed travellers are likely to have lots of things they enjoy about their journey, it’s just that certain occurrences can ruin what should be a time to relax. We hope that booking via Virgin Trains Ticketing can make things just a little bit better for customers, as they earn points on their everyday travel, to enjoy on rewards.”

So, whether it’s caffeine for the day ahead, hot chocolate to warm your cockles, or a cheeky latte, it’s on Virgin Red and Virgin Trains Ticketing this November. With thousands of hot drinks to be claimed there’s no better time to book your train travel.

So, get booking with Virgin Trains Ticketing and enjoy a hot drink or three on Virgin Red, because being part of the Virgin Red family is all about making everyday moments a little bit sweeter, one little win at a time.

How to earn Virgin Points with Virgin Trains Ticketing

For every booking made via the Virgin Trains Ticketing app or website, Virgin Red members will earn three Virgin Points per £1 spent.

Virgin Points will be credited 56 days after the date of travel or, if you chose not to travel, the final date on which your ticket is valid. Points will be displayed on both the train booking account and on the Virgin Red app but they can only be redeemed via Virgin Red.

The small print

Terms Apply. Train ticket purchases made before 11:59pm 22 December 2022 or until 30,000 hot drinks have been claimed.

The Promotion entitles you to a free Greggs hot drink when you book a train ticket through the Virgin Trains Ticketing app and redeem the promotion code through Virgin Red. You will need to join Virgin Red if you are not already a member.

The Promotion only applies to train ticket purchases made before 11:59pm 22 December 2022 or until 30,000 hot drinks have been claimed, whichever is earlier.

We reserve the right to extend, withdraw, alter or suspend the Promotion or these terms and conditions at any time for any other reason.

On completion of your train ticket purchase, a Virgin Red promotion code will be displayed with your booking details in the My tickets section of your Virgin Trains Ticketing App. The promotion code will be valid for 30 days from the date of the train ticket purchase. Join Virgin Red or login to your Virgin Red account and enter the promotion code in the Promo Codes section of your account area and your Greggs voucher code will be added to the My Rewards section of your Virgin Red account. Version v 1.3.0 (or higher) of Virgin Trains Ticketing App required.

Once the Greggs voucher code is displayed in the ‘My Rewards’ section of the Virgin Red app it will be valid for 30 days and subject to the Greggs terms and conditions below.

Your purchase of train ticket tickets and use of the Virgin Trains Ticketing app is governed by the VTT Terms and Conditions .

There is no cash alternative available. The Offer is as stated and no alternatives are available. The Virgin Red promotion code and the Greggs voucher code are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be resold.

Purchases made using methods such as a computer macro, script or the use of automated devices are not permitted and no bulk purchases are permitted.

We reserve the right in our sole discretion to void Virgin Red promotion codes and Greggs vouchers codes where the participant has purchased train tickets that they have no intention of using to acquire multiple free hot drink.

Promoter - Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET.

The following Greggs terms and conditions also apply to the Greggs voucher codes made available as part of this Promotion: