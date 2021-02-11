Make flying even more fabulous with Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight

Virgin Australia is taking fabulous to new heights this year with its Pride Flight, which will fly from Brisbane to Sydney on 5 March.

Hosted by award-winning Sydney drag royalty and Virgin Australia cabin crew member, Penny Tration, there are nearly 200 seats available on the Pride Flight. Economy one-way tickets are just $150 and Business Class one-way tickets are $350.

The all-inclusive, COVID-safe flight will include mid-air drag performances, bottomless beverages, DJ entertainment and everything you’d expect at a Pride celebration – rainbows, glitter and a whole lot of fabulous!

Virgin Australia

“Arm doors and cross-check, we’re about to take fabulous flying to a whole new level!” Penny Tration said. “I’ve been flying with Virgin Australia for 14 years and it’s an honour to show Australia just how proud we are and we’re literally putting the most fabulous flight in the air and I can’t wait.”

In 2019, Virgin Atlantic made history with the world’s first ever Pride flight, marking the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Richard Branson also recently blogged about how Virgin has supported the LGBTQ+ community over many decades.

Seats for Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight are on sale now so what are you waiting for? Get booking and prepare to celebrate.

Virgin Australia is waiving change and cancellation fees for bookings made before 30 April 2021 for travel before 31 January 2022, so you can book your ticket for the Pride Flight with confidence.