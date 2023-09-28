Limited offer: Save 25% in the Virgin Atlantic reward seat sale

Need a reason to book a holiday? For a limited time you can save 25% on Virgin Atlantic reward seats on all routes.

Let your Virgin Points go further by booking between 28 September and 3 October, and travel between 1 October and 31 December 2023 with Economy Classic, Premium and Upper Class all included.

What is a reward seat?

A reward seat is what you get when you cover the full airfare of your Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points. All you need to pay for are the taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed surcharges – which vary according to dates, destination, and cabin. Enjoy a more rewarding way of travelling to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world – it would be rude not to.

To grab a reward seat, make sure you're a member of both Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and link your accounts to sync your Virgin Points balance. Simply add your Flying Club number in the 'Personal details' section of the Virgin Red app and let your travel dreams take flight. But hurry, as reward seats are subject to availability!

How do I book?

Head over to the Virgin Atlantic website, where you can choose your destination and travel dates. Select 'Show Price in Points' under the 'Advanced search', followed by your desired cabin – either Economy, Premium or Upper Class. Finally, click the arrow and browse the reward seats available to you – at a 25% discount!

Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic

Where can I go?

Whether you want a city break or a beach holiday, Virgin Atlantic can take you there. With over 30 destinations across five continents there’s somewhere for everyone to explore. Have a Stateside city break in NYC, LA, Seattle, or Las Vegas for an amazing trip to the strip. How about a visit the vibrant Brazilian city of São Paulo for art, culture and fabulous food? Further afar is Bengaluru, the third Indian city to be added to Virgin Atlantic’s roster, which promises beautiful gardens and lush architecture, while the Maldives is heaven for sun worshippers.

What are you waiting for? Book a reward seat now for a dream trip with Virgin Atlantic.

Terms apply. Applicable to bookings between 28 September – 3 October 2023 for travel between 1 October – 31 December 2023. Subject to availability. Taxes, fees and charges apply. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.