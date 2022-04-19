Limited offer: book a 12 night Virgin Voyage for two from Portsmouth to Barcelona for 80,000 Virgin points

Virgin Voyages have announced an exclusive opportunity that will certainly float your boat. Virgin Voyages have announced an exclusive opportunity for you to enjoy an epic holiday getaway. For just 80,000 Virgin Points, Virgin Red members can book a 12-night voyage to Barcelona for you and your plus one this spring.

Virgin Red has teamed up with Virgin Voyages to give its members a chance to sail on board Valiant Lady for 12-nights and visit some of the most breathtaking ports and cities in the Med. With a late late-night stay in Palma de Mallorca, and overnights in both Málaga and Lisbon for just 80,000 Virgin Points you and your plus one can explore these gorgeous locations.

Virgin Voyages

This awesome offer is only available to Virgin Red members for the sailing from Portsmouth to Barcelona on Monday 2 May 2022. Sailors, cabins are limited so dive right in. You don't want to miss this ship.

What will you get?

The voyage offers a two-person cabin all the way to Barcelona, the sun-drenched capital city of Catalonia. With a homeport only steps from Barcelona’s diverse neighbourhoods and the beautiful beach of La Barceloneta. You will enjoy local street food and both the modern and historic art of the architecturally stunning city.

On board Valiant Lady, you’ll be lucky enough to enjoy everything this extraordinary new ‘lady ship’ has to offer. From incredible dining experiences curated by Michelin-starred chefs, to modern and immersive entertainment, and state of the art health and wellness facilities, it really is the holiday of a lifetime.

Virgin Voyages Image from Virgin Voyage Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages

Oh, and did we mention that it’s adults only? This makes it your perfect opportunity to relax and unwind, child-free.

Who is Valiant Lady?

Valiant Lady is the second ‘Lady ship’ of four in Virgin Voyages’ new exclusively adult, boutique luxury fleet. It offers sailors curated itineraries featuring longer port stays and overnighters in some of Europe’s most idyllic islands and effervescent cities, allowing Sailors to experience destinations how they want, when they want.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Red is proud to offer sailings on Valiant Lady and her sister ship, Scarlet Lady, to its members who can put their Virgin Points towards their trip. Virgin Red is free to join and it's super easy for members to earn points – they can even earn them on their train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing when making their way to Portsmouth to board the ship!

The small print