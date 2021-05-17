Jump on board with Virgin Trains Ticketing and earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent on train travel

Virgin Red is introducing a new rewarding way to book train travel across Britain. Say hello to Virgin Trains Ticketing which gives members a chance to book travel on any train within England, Scotland and Wales. Virgin Red is the home of rewards across the Virgin family and beyond, so members will earn three Virgin Points for every £1 they spend on their train travel.

Whether it’s a daily commute or a staycation adventure, Virgin Red members will be rewarded for their train travel. Booking via Virgin Red is quick and easy, with no booking fees on e-tickets, which members can view instantly within the app. Most importantly, this new way of earning will ensure members can boost their points balance in no time.

A first for Virgin Red members

“With lockdown restrictions easing, people returning to offices and staycation-bookings at an all-time high, this is the perfect time to reward our members for their train travel within England, Scotland and Wales,” says Kelly Best, CMO at Virgin Red. “Virgin Red members will be the first to try out Virgin Trains Ticketing, the new way of booking train travel, as we bring them on the journey with us as it develops over the coming months.”

Virgin Trains Ticketing makes it really easy to boost your Virgin Points balance and enjoy rewards. For example:

An off-peak return from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly over a weekend (£94.50) will earn 282 Virgin Points

An off-peak return from London Victoria to Brighton over a weekend (£36) will secure 108 Virgin Points

An off-peak return from Manchester Piccadilly to Edinburgh Waverley over a weekend (£116) will collect 348 Virgin Points

“More and more people are opting for e-tickets over traditional paper ones and we know customers don’t want to pay booking fees when booking their tickets,” continues Kelly. “This is why we don’t charge booking fees on e-tickets and we make it easy for our members by storing their tickets within their Virgin Red wallet on the app.

“And with plenty of points up for grabs with every booking, our members can easily earn on their everyday purchases, to save and spend on the extraordinary, everyday treats or use their points for good – it’s win-win all round!”

Find out more over on the Virgin Red app. You can download the app if you don’t already have it from the App Store and Google Play.