Join Virgin Voyages for its first transatlantic crossings

Dreaming of getting away from it all? Virgin Voyages has announced brand new destinations and itineraries for Valiant Lady, including the first chance to join them on a transatlantic sailing.

The first transatlantic crossing for Virgin Voyages’ second ship will leave Barcelona on 24 October 2021, visiting Ibiza, Malaga, Cadiz and Funchal. From Funchal, Valiant Lady will embark on eight days sailing across the Atlantic Ocean and arrive in Miami on 8 November 2021.

Valiant Lady will then spend the winter season in the Caribbean – and those voyages are available to book now. There are a number of six and eight-night trips to choose from, which all include a stop at Virgin Voyages’ exclusive Beach Club at Bimini.

Sailors can book to voyage with Valiant Lady for the holidays in 2021, with both Christmas and New Years sailings available now. The Valiant Caribbean Holidays sailing will leave Miami on 18 December 2021, taking in Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Croix, before arriving at The Beach Club at Bimini on Christmas Day. The Valiant New Year’s Ahoy sailing gives Sailors the opportunity to celebrate and set sail into the new year in style on Valiant Lady.

Valiant Lady will offer sailing the Virgin way, with clever cabins that are kitted out with tech to make your life easier and WiFi included in the cost of your voyage. You can also expect entertainment like no other, with immersive pop-up performances and shows that are out of this world. Ultimately, sailing with Virgin Voyages is all about balance and on Valiant Lady you'll find plenty of opportunity to relax and rejuvenate before you explore and celebrate.

Valiant Lady’s winter season will come to an end with another transatlantic crossing, from Miami back to Barcelona. This voyage is a 14-night sailing, visiting Bimini before eight nights at sea. Valiant Lady will then stop in Lisbon and Cadiz before arriving in Barcelona on 15 May 2022.

Virgin Voyages has recently announced its new health and wellbeing plan.

Find out more about all these new Valiant Lady itineraries on the Virgin Voyages website.