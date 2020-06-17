Virgin Voyages announces health and wellbeing plan

Virgin Voyages has released its Voyage Well plan to give sailors and crew confidence in the safety of cruise travel.

With plans to start sailing in October 2020, Virgin Voyages has worked with leading experts in creating an environment built to tackle today’s global health crisis. Scarlet Lady will welcome her first sailors into an environment designed to meet health expert recommendations and sailor expectations before, during and after a voyage.

“The health and wellbeing of our sailors is our number one priority, so we rolled up our sleeves with leading experts to further innovate and create an even healthier way to travel and still have an incredible vacation,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said. “We appreciate some people will be apprehensive about travelling, so we are committed to being led by science and creating ways to give people the confidence to explore the world while feeling safer, more relaxed and free to enjoy themselves.”

Aerial view of the Scarlet Lady

The Voyage Well plan includes:

Advanced pre-boarding health checks and screenings, including ambitions for COVID-19 testing for Sailors and Crew before embarkation

Thermal camera technology in terminals and on board to monitor sailors’ and crew members’ temperature

Managing overall ship occupancy so that appropriate physical distancing is possible across all public spaces

Using technology onboard to limit contact – including using The Band for contactless payment, Service Chat for assistance digitally and Virtual Queues for onboard experiences without having to physically line up

Implementing best practices around sanitation and health checks for everyone onboard

Installing a new air purification system that disinfects the air onboard

Fair and flexible booking policies – from moving the final payment dates to 60 days before sailing (rather than 120 days) to cancel up to 48 hours before and receive a 100% Future Voyage Credit for sailing until 16 December 2020

Virgin Voyages will be among the first in the industry to invest in the installation of a 100% fresh air, ‘bow to stern’ air purification system. Scarlet Lady and her sister ships will be equipped with technology that has been shown to kill 99.9% of viruses. Recent tests have found that this device is more than 99.9% effective in neutralising coronavirus.

Virgin Voyages recently announced it has moved its launch date to 16 October 2020.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.