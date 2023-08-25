Jobs of the week - 25 August

Looking for a new job? You’re in the right place. Here are some of the most exciting roles available if you want to join the Virgin family…

Campaign Executive at Virgin Red

Virgin Red rewards customers who live the Virgin lifestyle. Earn Virgin Points across the vast partner network, unlocking everyday rewards and exclusive experiences. As the Virgin network hub, it fosters deeper customer understanding, opening doors for partners. Bold, distinctive, customer-centric – that's Virgin Red.

Virgin Red is currently looking for a Campaign Executive to join its Rewards Team. You’ll help plan, create, test, sign off and publish campaigns that will engage customers and make Virgin Red famous. The team needs a campaign genius to manage the Virgin Red inventory (rewards and ways to earn Virgin Points) for the programmes, as well as evaluate and feedback campaign performance to stakeholders.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

General Manager at Virgin Hotels New York City

Among the newest of Virgin Hotels’ properties, Virgin Hotels New York City is welcoming guests to the Big Apple. Currently its looking for a General Manager to join its team.

As the General Manager you must have the influence and accountability for the total operation, style and culture of the property. You will be responsible for maintaining the highest level of ethical leadership to lead the property to achieve its business goals, but you will also be the brand ambassador of how the Virgin Hotels brand come to life within your location. What does that mean? Not only will you be responsible for leading the day-to-day culture within the hotel, but you will be in charge of the look, feel and ambience of the hotel as a whole, ensuring that design standards are met, uniforms are on point, and that the guest experience is flawless throughout. Virgin Hotels definitely is a little different, if you are expecting to wear a tie, you are in the wrong place.

Are you the person Virgin Hotels is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Atlantic

Creative Lead Designer at Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has one of the most iconic brands in the sky and it’s looking for a Creative Lead Designer to join its team.

As part of the Virgin Atlantic creative studio, the Creative Lead Designer will take a highly visible and proactive role in elevating the standards across creative development. Providing strategic design input, this role is pivotal to the success of the team and to the ongoing optimisation of brand output.

You’ll be working and collaborating with internal clients across the business to deliver consumer-facing creative assets to the highest brand standards. You’ll also design creative platforms for products and services from scratch and play a part in the quality assurance of standards across the team.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, find out more and apply now.