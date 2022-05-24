Incredible deal alert: Virgin Voyages summer sailings

Ahoy there. If you’ve been dreaming of sailing away with Virgin Voyages on an epic adventure around the Caribbean or the Mediterranean this year, now is the time to reward yourself using your Virgin Points.

Virgin Red has anchored some extraordinary exclusive deals for members. Not only does this offer present jaw-dropping value - you also get to pick your preferred route and sail dates. Virgin Voyages have curated itineraries featuring some of the most idyllic islands and effervescent cities in the world for this limited-time special offer.

Barcelona - 95,000 Virgin Points

Choose ANY seven-night sailing from Barcelona on Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady between now and 16 October 2022 for as little as 95,000 points - just as long as you complete your booking by 19 June 2022.

Experience the magic of the Med and its islands as you sail from Barcelona to the French Riviera, Ibiza, Gibraltar or Cannes to name a few:

The Irresistible Med (seven nights) - experience the magic of the Med and its islands as you sail from Barcelona to the French Riviera. Explore the Tuscan countryside, revel in uncharted Ajaccian time, and give in to the medieval mysteries of Olbia, with a finale overnight in Ibiza.

French Daze & Ibiza Nights (seven nights) - set out from Spain to some of the most breathtaking seaside spots in the Med. A stop in the French metropolis of Marseille, an overnight in the glamorous seaside city of Cannes, a dose of Sardinian seduction in Olbia — and finishing it all with an overnight stay in the electric island of Ibiza.

Spanish Obsession (seven nights) - experience a selection of Spanish delights sailing from Barcelona to the island of Mallorca. Head to Gibraltar on the southernmost coast of the Iberian Peninsula before a dance floor filled overnight finale on the island of Ibiza.

Miami - 115,000-125,000 Virgin Points

For sailors wanting to travel further afield, Virgin Red members can board Scarlet Lady in Miami and enjoy a four-night sailing for 115,000 points or a five-night sailing for 125,000 points.

Choose from a selection of itineraries that will have you setting sail through the turquoise waters and painted blue skies of the Caribbean visiting exotic ports and idyllic beaches. From quiet beach mornings to exhilarating afternoons spent exploring, some itineraries also feature a stop at Virgin’s private beach club - the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini.

Fire and Sunset Soirées (four nights) - 115,000 Virgin Points - Fire & Sunset Soirées sails from vibrant Miami to the cerulean waters of Nassau, with a day and night spent at The Beach Club at Bimini, Bahamas — complete with Virgin Voyages’ signature bonfire bash under the stars.

Dominican Daze (five nights) - 125,000 Virgin Points - Dominican Daze sails to the snow-white shores of the Dominican Republic, for plenty of time to lay by the beach and explore the city streets. Add a full day and night spent at the exclusive Beach Club in Bimini, Bahamas, complete with a bonfire party under the stars.

Mayan Sol (five nights) - 125,000 Virgin Points - Sail from Miami to the shores of the Yucatán Peninsula, with a day and night spent at The Beach Club in Bimini, Bahamas — complete with a bonfire party under the stars. Arriving at 9 am in Costa Maya and leaving at 7 pm, you'll have plenty of time to relax by the beach and explore the ancient ruins.

Riviera Maya (five nights) - 125,000 Virgin Points - the Riviera Maya is a dreamer’s gateway to Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. Arriving from Miami at 8 am and departing late with an additional day and night spent at The Beach Club at Bimini, you’ll have plenty of time to see each port from every sun and moonlit angle.

Your sailing experience

As for digs, you’ll be kicking back in The Sea Terrace (or Limited View Sea Terrace, depending on availability). Designed to give sweeping views of the horizon from the front and back zones of the ship. These cabins boast a configurable bed and high-tech mood lighting, allowing you to transform the space and create your own vibe. To top it all off, the hammock on the terrace is perfect for a little ‘me’ time, while the 24-hour food delivery service is on hand to thwart any pesky 2am cravings.

Virgin Voyages

It gets even better... When it comes to additional costs, Virgin Voyages has you covered - all food, soft drinks, group fitness classes, entertainment and Wi-Fi are all included. All tips and port taxes are also covered.

With menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs, the responsibly sourced food makes it easy to strike a balance. From their first-to-sea Korean BBQ and elegant steakhouse to the 24/7 diner, Virgin Voyages take food, and the experience around it, seriously.

This is your holiday and they’ve made it a point to ensure that you get a healthy dose of Vitamin Sea… This means there are no kids on board. From workout classes and gym facilities to luxe spa treatments, the adults-only voyage gives you plenty of chances to relax, rejuvenate, and restore. And if you want to sit back and do nothing, fresh-pressed juices served poolside will make “nothing” feel like everything.

And when you’re done with whatever self-care looks like for you, the one-of-a-kind, I’ve-definitely-never-seen-anything-like this-before entertainment awaits your arrival. Between modern, larger-than-life retellings of Romeo and Juliet (with a circus twist) and immersive pop-up acts that happen organically throughout the voyage, you’ll see the ship brought to life in new and unexpected ways.

Word of advice: don't pay for any flights or transfers until your place on board is confirmed by Virgin Voyages. Spaces are filling up quickly, so pick your jaw off the floor and make a splash by booking your spot today.

Terms and conditions