Hunkering down for winter? Here's how to earn Virgin Points indoors

While there’s plenty to enjoy during the chillier months, British winters can be long, dark and wet, so who can blame you for wanting to hunker down until spring? But staying indoors doesn’t have to be dull, especially when you can earn Virgin Points from the comfort of your own home. From takeaways and shopping to playing games and shaking up cocktails with Virgin Wines, the options are endless.

So say goodbye to boredom and let Virgin Red be your guide to ensuring that the entertainment doesn't take a winter hiatus…and earn points whilst you’re at it.

Take a cooking break with a takeaway

If running the kitchen over Christmas has you hankering for a break from pots and pans, as a Virgin Red member you can earn points with every curry, pizza and cheeky Nando’s. Order whatever you’re craving directly to your doorstep with Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Domino's Pizza and enjoy the meal knowing you've earned valuable points with every bite.

Shop without the crowds

With the sales still in full swing, now is the time to grab some bargains. Earn points with every purchase, whether you're hunting for the perfect coat at Selfridges, diving into a long-awaited DIY project with Homebase, or settling in for a reading marathon with Waterstones.

Get gaming

Whether you fancy a quiz or a game of speed, Virgin Red provides plenty of opportunities to score points with competitions and games. Updated weekly, you can test your reflexes with ‘Don't Drop the Shops’ or test your trivia knowledge with ‘Let's Get Quizzical’, along with other ways to win extra points. If you’re a lucky winner, the Virgin Points will be credited straight to your account. Good luck!

Virgin Red

Shake it up

Turn your home into a cocktail haven with Virgin Wines! Shake things up by exploring their fantastic selection of top-notch spirits and wines delivered straight to your door. Whether you're a gin guru or a rum rebel Virgin Wines has your back ensuring that your at-home mixology game is on point. Cheers to easy and exciting cocktail creations.

Say yes to adventure (at home)

Virgin Experience Days offers all the essentials for a perfect family night in whether you have a big family, a big group of friends or a friendly flatmate. Fancy solving a Sherlock style murder mystery? Or maybe a live cooking class is more your style? There’s even at home painting workshops and afternoon teas. You do have everything to keep the boredom at bay whilst still earning precious Virgin Points.

Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Red turns indoor days into point-earning adventures. Stay cozy, beat boredom, and effortlessly rack up Virgin Points while enjoying the comforts of home

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers to change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.