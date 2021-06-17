How Virgin Atlantic is helping you fly safe and well this summer

With international travel making a comeback this summer, lots of people are making plans to jet off somewhere exciting. Virgin Atlantic has worked hard to make sure that everyone feels safe and well while flying. Here are three ways the airline is looking after travellers:

Testing bundles

With the UK’s government’s travel traffic light system, travellers have different rules on quarantining and testing, based on their destination. Virgin Atlantic is taking the stress out of travelling this summer with its partnership with leading COVID-19 testing provider Prenetics.

The partnership means that Virgin Atlantic can offer travellers at-home testing packages tailored to their destination with everything they need. Find out more about Virgin Atlantic’s testing bundles.

Virgin Atlantic

Digital health passes

Virgin Atlantic continues to lead on innovative digital health solutions to support smooth and safe travel. A successful trial of the IATA Travel Pass on London Heathrow-Barbados services has recently been extended, which provides customers with a ‘one stop shop’ to collect, store and verify documents on a secure smartphone app, which is recognised and accepted by the Barbadian border authorities.

Virgin Atlantic has also teamed up with Delta Air Lines to make customers’ transatlantic journeys easier as international travel restarts this summer, with the introduction of a new ‘FlyReady’ digital tool that confirms travellers’ COVID-19 status.

Customers travelling between the UK and the US in either direction will use FlyReady to upload and verify COVID-19 test results, in line with countries’ current entry requirements, with plans to integrate vaccination status this summer. This means they can proceed smoothly through pre-flight checks with airline agents on the day of travel.

Virgin Atlantic

Using Virgin Atlantic FlyReady and Delta FlyReady, customers will be able to:

Securely upload and verify a test certificate from any valid testing provider, in advance of travel, up to 90 minutes before departure. The test validity is confirmed in less than two minutes using artificial intelligence developed by TrustAssure. Then, customers’ FlyReady status is confirmed.

Book a provider for an in-person COVID-10 test up to three days prior to departure using a lab locator tool. Customers simply enter their town or postcode to find nearby testing locations, then apply filters based on lab proximity and the type of test required.

Save time at the airport during check-in and boarding with FlyReady status automatically linked to the customer’s booking reference, meaning fewer checks are required by airline agents. A dedicated fast-track check-in lane for customers with FlyReady status will be available for Virgin Atlantic customers at London Heathrow.

Learn more about Virgin Atlantic FlyReady.

Virgin Atlantic

Onboard safety

Onboard its aircraft, Virgin Atlantic has led the way with its extensive additional cleaning measures that were implemented early on in the pandemic. This includes electrostatic disinfectant on every aircraft turn and the high efficiency particulate air filters that the aircraft are equipped with.

Passengers are also provided with a personal health pack, which includes a medical grade face mask to wear onboard, surface wipes and hand gel.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.