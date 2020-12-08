How sustainable is your small business?

Virgin Money has joined forces with Future Fit, a non-profit organisation that helps businesses and investors create a more sustainable future.

As part of the partnership, Virgin Money has built a beta benchmarking tool to understand how businesses are taking steps to create a sustainable future. The tool is open to all SMEs to help find their environmental and social impact, and guide them toward achieving their sustainability objectives.

Virgin Money has also become the first bank to join the Future Fit’s Development Council. The Development Council is a group of organisations committed to helping businesses become more environmentally and socially sustainable.

Members are working hard to implement sustainable practices in their own operations and creating tools that will help businesses across all industries do the same. Other members include Chanel, De Beers, Novo Nordisk, and The Body Shop.

Virgin Money has also launched the Money Management platform this year to help small business owners make more informed financial decisions.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more about how it is helping businesses become more sustainable.