Helping founders stay ahead: Virgin Media O2 Business launches Gig1 business broadband

Great news for entrepreneurs – Virgin Media O2 Business has launched its fastest broadband for small businesses across its entire UK network.

Voom Gig1 business broadband from Virgin Media O2 provides download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps – up to 13 times faster than what is widely available from other providers. This will enable small businesses in a range of sectors – from home office start-ups and retailers to professional services and hospitality – to access worry-free connectivity. Gig1 is ideally suited to carrying out multiple tasks at the same time – whether that’s sending and receiving large files, hosting a website, offering guest WiFi at their premises, livestreaming on social media, or uploading and downloading content in seconds.

Small business owners now have more choice than ever when it comes to broadband packages for their business. Virgin Media O2 has revamped its Voom Fibre business broadband offering to include four download speeds, rather than just two: 400Mbps, 600Mbps, 800Mbps and 1Gbps – with different upload speeds, service level agreements and static IP options to meet every business’ needs. Voom Fibre customers can also add business phone lines with unlimited calls, as well as additional features such as call diversion and call waiting services.

Virgin Media O2 Business

Gregg Pearce, Director of SOHO (Small Office/Home Office) at Virgin Media O2, said: “Small businesses are what keep the UK economy going – and we know that now, more than ever, they can’t afford to slow down. Our customers have told us that what they value most is speed, reliability and flexibility, which is why we’re introducing the UK’s fastest widely available business broadband speeds with the launch of Voom Gig1 business broadband.

“With twice as many speed options to choose from and hyperfast downloads, Voom Fibre has had an upgrade. The response to Gig1 business broadband has already been overwhelming, with thousands pre-registering their interest before today’s launch. From dog walkers to coffee shops, accountants to influencers, now Gig1 is here, it’s time to bring UK small businesses up to speed.”

As well as gigabit speeds, Voom Fibre customers can add Constant Connect to their package, with 4G back-up from O2’s mobile network – this means that they can stay connected to their customers, suppliers and employees in the unlikely event of an interruption to their fixed broadband service.

Virgin Media O2 Business

Plus, Voom Fibre customers who take an eligible small business mobile contract with O2 get a host of benefits through Volt: free O2 4G back-up, 4G start-up for new customers so they’re connected before their broadband is installed, and double mobile data.

Voom Gig1 Fibre from Virgin Media O2 Business is available now for new and existing small business customers from just £60 a month. Find out more and sign up on the Virgin Media O2 Business website.