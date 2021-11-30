Giving Tuesday: support the causes that matter most to you with Virgin Red

After everything we’ve been through together with Covid, many of us feel more connected – with friends, strangers, neighbours and our local communities. And November 30th, aka Giving Tuesday , is a great opportunity to give a leg up to the people and causes who matter most.

The global day of giving celebrates acts of kindness of all types, from volunteering to donations and fundraising events. For members of Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, it’s also a reminder of the many brilliant charities you can support using your Virgin Points.

Virgin Red’s Points for Good category allows members to donate 1,000 points or more to over a dozen charity partners, including Cancer Research UK, Centrepoint, the Edinburgh Food Project and more. Points are converted to cash donations, so you can play a direct role in helping these organisations to make a difference and create a fairer world for all.

To date, more than one million Virgin Points have been donated to Virgin Red’s charity partners in an astounding show of generosity and community spirit. Find out how you can use your points to get involved with a range of local and national causes this Giving Tuesday.

Support the mental health charity Mind

With the pandemic disrupting mental health services at the same time as increasing trauma and anxiety , the services of Mind are more vital than ever. Virgin Red’s charity partner provides support and information for the one in four of us who suffer from mental health issues.

Donate your points to Mind via Virgin Red

Support the LGBT Foundation

For anyone who believes in a fair and equal society, the work of the LGBT Foundation is key. Its team delivers advice, support and information services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) communities under the rallying banner of #EqualityWins.

Donate your points to LGBT Foundation via Virgin Red

Support Air Ambulances UK

Air Ambulances UK represent and support the lifesaving work of the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities and their communities. Its mission is to help air ambulances save even more lives and remain at the forefront of pre-hospital care for people with life-threatening injuries or a medical emergency.

Donate your points to Air Ambulances UK via Virgin Red

Support non-profit Virgin Unite

Non-profit foundation Virgin Unite brings together people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world. It helps early-stage entrepreneurs build growth with a positive impact, as well as coming up with solutions for business to drive social, environmental and economic change. It also works to protect every human’s basic rights and freedoms.

Donate your points to Virgin Unite via Virgin Red

Support Cancer Research UK

One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, and Cancer Research UK is leading the fightback against this horrible disease. The organisation pioneers world-class research – funding scientists, doctors and nurses, to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Donate your points to Cancer Research UK via Virgin Red

Support the Edinburgh Food Project

Many families continue to struggle with food poverty and the Edinburgh Food Project is here to help. It provides emergency food supplies and support to people in crisis. Its regional foodbank centres are teamed with money guidance and wellbeing advice for the 20% of the population living below the poverty line in the UK.

Donate your points to the Edinburgh Food Project via Virgin Red

Support Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity

This local charity raises the crucial funds needed to make a real difference to all who use Birmingham Children's Hospital services. It aims to create the best possible facilities and environment for young people treated here, ensuring that they are kids first and patients second.

Donate your points to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity via Virgin Red

Support baby loss charity Tommy’s

Tommy’s began as a campaign in a spare cupboard in St Thomas’ Hospital, and is now the largest UK charity researching the causes and prevention of miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth. As well as funding critical scientific work via a series of national research centres, it also provides free pregnancy health information to parents-to-be.

Donate your points to Tommy’s via Virgin Red

Support sight loss charity Guide Dogs

Despite the trauma caused by sight loss, 70% of adults receive no support within the first 12 months of diagnosis; a shocking fact Guide Dogs is here to change. As well as training and providing service dogs, its services include life-changing skills so that people living with sight loss have the confidence they need to live their lives to the full.

Donate your points to Guide Dogs via Virgin Red

Support inequality charity Open Palm

Open Palm ’s vision is to empower people to succeed regardless of their racial or social background. It does this by creating free online courses and workshops to teach young people valuable skills for success. It also helps underfunded schools to help improve their tech, and works at a grassroots level to address the causes of racial inequality.

Donate your points to Open Palm via Virgin Red

Support Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care is a local charity that helps adult patients and their families who are living with advanced or terminal illness. Based in Surrey and parts of Hampshire, it provides living well services, care at home and an in-patient unit to help make every day count for people at end-of-life stages.

Donate your points to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care via Virgin Red

Support the National Autistic Society

One in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK. The National Autistic Society is here to transform lives and change attitudes to help create a society that works for these people and their families. The UK's leading charity for people on the autism spectrum, it provides educational, residential and employment services, as well as campaigning for improved rights.

Donate your points to the National Autistic Society via Virgin Red

Support homeless charity Centrepoint

Centrepoint looks after more than 15,000 homeless young adults every year, with the aim of ending youth homelessness by the year 2037. Its services are targeted at getting those aged 16-25 off the streets, with safe warm places to stay, and support for housing, life skills, employment and health issues. Its specialist services include housing for single parents and those escaping violence or abuse.

Donate your points to Centrepoint via Virgin Red