Gift ideas: Earn points on your Christmas shopping

The holiday season is here and if you haven't started thinking about what to give your nearest and dearest, now is the time. Whether they're into fashion, jewellery or gym gear, if you shop with Virgin Red you’ll get a little bonus for yourself too. A win-win.

Shutterstock

Fitness fans

If a loved one knows their Turkish getup from their Bulgarian squat, check out the extensive range available from Myprotein which includes nutrition, a clothing selection and products formulated for vegans. Meanwhile high-street fave Sweaty Betty specialises in providing outfits for women who love to lead an active lifestyle in functional, but beautiful, clothing. Or how about unlocking your potential in a brand new set from Gymshark? Gymshark will enable you to achieve your best in and out of the gym with game-changing high-quality products and unrivalled design - all while earning Virgin Points.

Shutterstock

Avid readers

Nothing says thoughtful quite like having a book you’re sure to love waiting under the tree. Waterstones has every genre for every reader no matter their age or taste and they even stock signed special editions for something extra special. As well as books there is stationery, gifts and games – items guaranteed to keep everyone busy into the New Year.

Alternatively there’s always a Readly subscription which gives unlimited access to thousands of magazines and newspapers.

Shutterstock

For the fashionistas

No matter where you shop there’s always a way to earn points when keeping up with the trends. River Island is one of the most beloved brands on the high street and with over 60 years’ experience in creating stylish clothes and accessories, a gift from there is sure to go down a treat. If footwear is what your loved one wants, schuh has over 100 brands including adidas, Dr. Martens, Clarks, Kickers, and crocs.

For designer denim check out the latest collections from Levis or delve into the expertly edited fashion and beauty collections, premium food and wine with Harvey Nichols.

Shutterstock

Trinkets under the tree

Jewellery is always a good way to go when looking for a gift and you don’t even need to break the bank to find something special. From affordable huggies by Anna + Nina to a Gucci signet ring, Selfridges has options for every style and taste. You can also earn points shopping with Goldsmiths on brands like Rolex, Cartier, Omega, Gucci, and TAG Heuer.

Alternatively check out Monica Vinader’s collection of elegant and wearable fine jewellery for those who love stackable rings and personalised pieces.

Shutterstock

Home comforts

As Christmas means spending a lot of time hunkered down at home, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your surroundings with new furniture or homeware. Habitat has some fantastic gifts available this year including candles and diffusers, vases and ornaments, cocktail sets and wine glasses that’ll come in handy come Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Don't forget you can also earn points ordering with Virgin Wines.

Gift with Virgin Red this Christmas and earn enough points for a treat for you.