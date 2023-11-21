Check out the latest brands on Virgin Red

Virgin Red is always finding new ways for members to earn and spend Virgin Points. Whether it’s exclusive offers with beloved brands or giving Virgin Trains Ticketing customers the chance to save £5 on their second journey. With gifting season in full swing there are a whopping 48 new brands available on Virgin Red – meaning 48 more ways to boost your points balance.

From high fashion and beauty to homeware and electricals, here are the new brands available on Virgin Red.

Shop on the high street (at home)

For affordable fashions for all the family check out the latest collections from La Redoute, New Look, Matalan, and Debenhams. For contemporary style designed to last, COS has tailored pieces and quality knitwear to keep you going through the winter months. For formal wear Charles Tyrwhitt has you covered with over 100 classic shirts while Hobbs has been designing luxurious fashion for modern women for over three decades.

Fans of California’s laidback style should check out Hollister while for denim, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s, the iconic American brand that created the very first pair of blue jeans.

Fashion for everyone

There are also brands for more specific needs, including hush that specialises in stylish women's nightwear, loungewear and beachwear – all made in lightweight cottons and summery silks. Yours Clothing is the place to go for on-trend styles in UK sizes 14-40 while JD Williams provides chic fashion in sizes 10-32 as well as footwear, accessories, gifts, homeware and tech.

For fashion and more, QVC UK is the place to go for all of your shopping needs at great prices. And if you love big brands, MandMDirect.com promises up to 75% off brands like adidas, Nike and Timberland with fast delivery.

High-end designer fashion

Peruse the collections of designer fashion and more with Harvey Nichols or find modern-day essential products for men, women, children and home with Arket. Or how about Hugo Boss UK for classic business wear, elegant evening looks and relaxed casual fashion, shoes and leather accessories?

Get outdoors for fun and fitness

Founded in Devon, Crew Clothing epitomises casual British luxury with classic pieces like polo tops, rugby shirts and more. Alternatively, you could check out Mountain Warehouse’s extensive range of clothing and equipment to keep you warm, dry and comfortable.

If you need some new gear to go with your new regime, Gymshark has quality wear no matter the workout. For equipment, Wiggle is a fitness store for cycle, run, gym, outdoor and swim products.

The best of beauty

Take your self-care to another level with these exciting new brands. For skincare check out Clinique, home of simple routines for custom-fit for every skin type and concern, and The Body Shop, the British brand selling cruelty free products and gift sets. Sephora is also giving beauty lovers a chance to earn points on brands like Haus Labs, Rare Beauty and the Sephora Collection.

For shoppers after a bit of everything, allbeauty has over 10,000 lines of beauty and fragrance – perfect for stocking fillers this festive season. Last but not least, if you love your make-up with shimmer and sparkle, opt for Charlotte Tilbury to earn points.

Treats for you and your home

Speaking of self-care, access the best salons in your area for hair and beauty services across the UK with Treatwell. You can bring more beauty into your home with Interflora, the UK’s leading online florist offering premium quality flowers, gifts and services. And for a final treat, gift yourself or a loved one with a piece from Goldsmiths, one of the high street’s finest selection of premier and designer watch brands, and gold and diamond jewellery.

Don’t forget your pets! Zooplus offers an extensive product range including dry or wet food, treats, accessories or toys for your beloved members of your family.

Make your house a home

If you’re in need of a better night’s sleep, now is a good time to earn points as you upgrade your sleeping situation. Simba Sleep promises cutting-edge design to help create a perfect night’s sleep whether you prefer foam or spring. While Emma Sleep UK uses the finest quality materials and the latest technology certain to have you waking up feeling refreshed and energised.

For luxury modern furniture, Heal’s is the place to go with a large range of stylish giftware and contemporary garden furniture as well as eye-catching pieces guaranteed to bring your home to life. And when something needs fixing, head to Toolstation who have top brands such as DeWalt, Stanley, Nest and Dulux as well as all the tools you could need for DIY.

Electricals and more

Once you’ve decorated your home you’ll need to maintain it, and Shark Clean has the products to keep your surroundings spit-spot. For blenders and other household appliances, Ninja have created numerous products that not only do the job but look amazing on your kitchen counter. You can also earn points with Appliances Direct, Marks Electrical, The Range, or with a new laptop with Lenovo.

Surround yourself with pictures of your family and memorable moments with these new photo services – Photobox and Wex Photographic.

And finally...

And finally, earn points sending parcels this winter with both Evri and Parcel2Go.com, get your motor running with repairs and services with Kwik Fit, and order British coins The Royal Mint to further boost your points.

There are loads of more ways to earn with Virgin Red. Not yet a member? Sign up here.