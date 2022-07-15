Fun at your fingertips: tap the nail art trend with Virgin Red

Nail art is having a major moment this summer. While fashion bible Vogue is lauding the rise of personalised accents – capturing your mood on your fingertips – style platform Pinterest has seen an influx of ocean and geode-inspired designs. Whether you’re heading for a wedding, a festival, or simply want to uplift your daily routine, a dash of nail art brings instant (and customisable) cheer.

Of course, it’s all very well musing over beautiful designs: you also have to have the kit to recreate the look. And for members of Virgin Red, you can earn points every time you spend with an array of high street beauty brands. Happy painting.

Bespoke designs from Etsy

Sidney Shanae’s handmade press-on sets are a runaway hit over on Etsy. Beauty mavens can’t get enough of the LA-based artist’s ornate designs, including elaborate swirls and amethyst-inspired creations. All sets are press-on, for easy application on the go, and you can even order bespoke nail designs specially made for you.

Earn four points for every pound you spend at Etsy.

Sunset swirls from Very

From fiery orange to smooth cantaloupe, peach-inspired shades are an invitation to be playful. Follow a how-to video online for simple, single and spectacular nail art designs, as above. A varnish set like Nail Inc.’s Kiss My Peach duo from Very is perfect for getting those sunset vibes spot-on.

Earn nine points for every pound spent at Very.

Gel power from Boots

Up your mani game this season with Mylee’s stunning range of at-home gel nail polish. The kit names alone are brimming with the promise of summer joy: think ‘Pink Lemonade’, ‘Summer Punch’ and ‘Mermaid At Heart’. All available via Boots, with points to earn en-route.

Earn Virgin Points on your spending with Boots.

Plant prints from notonthehighstreet

Designer Kate Broughton uses original botanical illustrations to create nail-sized plant transfers for notonthehighstreet. Great for a garden party, or even as a gift, they create a subtle nod to summer blooms and can be layered on in moments. Easy, and irresistibly cute.

Get four Virgin Points for every pound you spend with notonthehighstreet

Temporary tattoos from ASOS

For the person who just can’t decide what design to go with first; have a nail fiesta and try ‘em all instead. INKED by Dani’s temporary tattoo packs, available on ASOS, are bursting with fun novelty etchings. Whether you’re in a cherry kind of mood, or prefer mini lighting symbols, or even a slice of pizza (who doesn’t want pizza nails?), mix them all up for the ultimate carefree statement.

Earn two Virgin Points for every pound at ASOS.

Neon flames from LOOKFANTASTIC

Bright, abstract nails are the way forward this season: from primary colour swirls to Makeup Revolution’s miniature flame illustrations found on LOOKFANTASTIC. Go big or go home with exuberant colour combinations, and a lively, press-on motif. Scorching nails for a scorcher summer of fun.

Get six Virgin Points per pound at LOOKFANTASTIC.

Want more inspiration in your life, from points on everyday shopping to fabulous rewards? Find out more about Virgin Red, the reward club for Virgin, and become a member for free.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.