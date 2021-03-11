Five ways to treat the mum in your life

In case you haven’t got the memo, it’s Mother’s Day this weekend. But how about skipping the petrol station flowers this year and treating your mum (or someone who’s like a mum to you) to something amazing? We’ve rounded up some brilliant ideas that the mums and mother figures in your life will love.

An experience to remember

Why not give your mum something to look forward to this year? We’ve all missed out on quality time together during the pandemic, so you could buy a Virgin Experience Days gift that you can enjoy together when all this is over.

There are loads of options on the Virgin Experience Days site, for all kinds of women – adventurous, foodie, in need of a pamper. We love the look of this Mum in a Million Deluxe Gift Collection, where she gets to choose from a host of options how she’d like to celebrate, from champagne dining to glamping breaks and beyond.

All experiences purchased through Virgin Experience Days are covered by the Virgin Go-On-It Guarantee, with extensions and exchanges available so that they’re ready whenever you are (and when Covid rules allow).

Her tipple of choice

We think that all mums have earned a glass or two of their favourite drink – especially if they’ve had to contend with homeschooling during the pandemic. Treat the mum in your life to her tipple of choice from Virgin Wines – they’ve got plenty of choice, whether she likes gin, prosecco or a crisp, spring-like Chardonnay.

Getty Images

Beautiful blooms

You can’t beat a classic and we know that mums love flowers. So if you want to stick with the traditional, order a hand-picked bouquet from Appleyard Flowers via the Virgin Red app and earn yourself some Virgin Points in the process.

You’ll get 20 points for every £1 you spend with Appleyard Flowers – so you’ll earn a nice bonus while treating the leading lady in your life.

The gift of relaxation

There’s not much better than lighting a candle and enjoying a moment of calm at the end of a busy week. Saint Fragrance, a business that started with support from Virgin StartUp, makes beautiful candles, which are designed to bring mindful balance to your fast-paced life. Perfect for a mum who’s always on the go and deserves to put her feet up.

You can even spend your Virgin Points and get a delicious-smelling Rose Whispers candle for just 6,250 points via Virgin Red.

Getty Images

A gift that gives back

Mums show up when you need them the most. So, whether you’re buying for your mum, a step-mum or a mother figure, a gift that also gives back is a great way to honour her support – and help other people at the same time.

Through the Virgin Red app, you could purchase a decorative soft camel as a lovely design accessory. At the same time, you’ll be supporting the Eve Branson Foundation, which provides young people in the Atlas Mountains with valuable skills. Founded by Richard Branson’s mum, the foundation works to preserve traditional Berber crafts and enrich the lives of local families.

Or, you could use some of your Virgin Points to donate to a charity of your choice. There are several options to choose from on the Virgin Red app, including Cancer Research UK, or Tommy’s, which leads pioneering research to help make pregnancy safer.