Five ways to enjoy a winter weekend with Virgin Red

The dropping temperature usually signals the urge to take residence under a blanket with a hot water bottle, warm drink, and a bingeable TV show. But don’t let the cold weather stop you from having a fun-filled weekend – whether that’s a quick trip away, a refreshing hike or a stay in a hotel complete with a kitted-out spa.

The Great British Rail Sale is now on giving travellers the chance to save up to 50% on Advance train tickets when booking between 23 January and 29 January 2024 for travel between 30 January and 15 March 2024.

So grab your hot drink of choice and check out some of the best ways to fill a winter weekend.

Go hiking

Staying active is a perfect way to warm your cockles, so it’s no wonder that winter walks across the country are so popular this time of year. Kent has many beautiful spots, and one way to see the coastline complete with white cliffs and bays is a 11km walk from Ramsgate to Margate.

If Swansea is a favourite location (and why wouldn’t it be?), spend a few hours through the Three Cliffs Bay loop and snap a pics for your socials once you reach the top. Last but not least, head to Scotland for the scenic Pentland Hills area that gives panoramic views of the capital city.

Visit Winchester

Known as ‘England’s Christmas Capital’, many head to Winchester from November for the famous markets and events in the city, but the fun doesn’t stop once the season ends.

Take in the splendour of Winchester Cathedral, one of the largest cathedrals in Northern Europe with over 1,000 years of history, either with worship, an event, or just a walk around the impressive grounds. For more history check out Winchester Castle and the Great Hall, a 13th century structure that features King Arthur's Round Table.

There’s also loads of shopping and great restaurants to try, including numerous tea rooms and high street favourites.

Wander through Wakehurst

If you need another reason to consider a National Trust membership for 2024, Wakehurst is one of many gorgeous locations you can visit with added perks. Home to a wild botanic garden, one of the UK’s largest outdoor art installations, Planet Wakehurst, by artist Catherine Nelson, and The Millenium Seed Bank, an underground collection of over 2.4 billion seeds from around the world.

There's plenty more to experience with the National Trust

Swing by a spa

The long days of January are enough to make anyone want to escape to the spa and resorts up and down the country are waiting to welcome you.

Booking.com has hundreds of options including The Gainsborough Bath Spa in Bath, Scotland's The Gleneagles, and Cliveden House, all with magnificent grounds, excellent facilities and the peace and calm to take you away from the hectic new year.

Roam through Rye

Located in East Sussex, Rye is one of the most charming historic cities in the country with loads of independent shops and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve with many walking routes that guide guests to wildlife and gorgeous greenery.

The centre of Rye is a three-mile hike away from Camber Sands, the only sand dune system in East Sussex. The sea stretches for miles, and while it’s gorgeous on a summer's day it’s no less stunning during winter – and probably quieter, too.

After all the walking there’s nothing better than relaxing by a blazing fire in a country pub, and Rye has loads of them. Check out The George for some real Sussex ale before heading down Military Road for more proper pubs to enjoy before heading home.

That's just a drop in the ocean of the amazing things to do during the winter months.

