Experience magic in Mallorca with Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola

Mallorca is a destination unlike any other – turquoise seas, majestic mountains, and a vibrant capital are just a few reasons why this Balearic beauty tops many holiday wish lists.

And it could be you and three guests saying ‘Hola’ to the Spanish sunshine thanks to Virgin Red’s irresistible competition to win a luxury four-night, full board stay at Son Bunyola, the brand new Virgin Limited Edition hotel. And if that’s not enough, 50 runner ups will score themselves 20,000 Virgin Points to spend as they please.

Enter the competition to win a 4-night stay in Mallorca, Son Bunyola Be in it to win it

If you’re the lucky winner, here are some ways to enjoy Mallorcan magic this summer.

Discover Son Bunyola's spellbinding scenery

Tucked away on Mallorca's pristine northwest coast, Son Bunyola has a view that will leave you breathless. The magical hideaway is cocooned by magnificent mountains and enveloped by fragrant pine and citrus groves, and with its lovingly restored 26-room heritage estate and three private villas, the hotel is the height of laid-back luxury.

Virgin Limited Edition

Pedal power

For those who enjoy two-wheel excursions, Son Bunyola happens to be right on the doorstep of Mallorca's number one cycling route. The picturesque road winds between rugged mountains and the sparkling sea, allowing you to pedal all the way down to the rustic fishing harbour of Andratx.

Chill or thrill, it’s up to you

Whether you’re after serenity or adventure, there’s plenty to choose from in Son Bunyola. Take a refreshing dip in the sparkling 28-metre pool, then unwind on the sun-drenched terrace and admire the sweeping Mediterranean views. Or why not treat yourself to a blissful spa session either by the pool or in the privacy of your own room?

If you’re feeling more energetic, take in an afternoon of spot of tennis, book an invigorating yoga class, or enjoy a tranquil hike around the estate’s lush forest trails. A postcard-perfect pebble beach is just a short stroll away – kids will love the clear, shallow waters and the hotel can even arrange kayaking or yachting excursions for more adventurous swimmers.

Delicious delights

Son Bunyola is a paradise for foodies, boasting sublime spots for al fresco dining. With two restaurants serving up delectable dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, your tastebuds are in for a treat. Aspiring chefs can even join cooking classes and learn authentic Mallorcan recipes, from mouthwatering paellas to the traditional appetiser ‘pa amb oli’, meaning bread with olive oil.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore Mallorca's historic vineyards, where renowned wineries like Bodegas Macià Batle and Bodega Ribas invite you to discover their rich heritage and exquisite grape varieties.

Hotspots and harbours

A short drive south of Son Bunyola is where you’ll find Palma, Mallorca's charming capital. Admire the crown jewel of the Catalan city with the awe-inspiring Gothic cathedral, known affectionately as La Seu. This magnificent masterpiece overlooks the shimmering seafront and is beautifully illuminated at night.

Shutterstock

Those with a head for heights can book a climb to the cathedral’s roof terrace for a panoramic view of the yacht-filled harbour. Once you've caught your breath, step inside the soaring interior and marvel at the awe-inspiring Gothic Eye, one of the world's largest stained-glass windows.

Adjacent to the cathedral, immerse yourself in the opulence of L'Almudaina, a lavish 13th century palace surrounded by splendid gardens. Behind is the medieval Arab quarter, a labyrinth of cobbled lanes lined with quirky cafes and chic boutiques – the perfect spot for a shopping spree.

Party the night away

Mallorca has legendary nightlife and Palma offers a variety of venues, from multi-floor mega clubs to rooftop cocktail bars, sultry jazz joints, and boho beach bars. The restaurant scene is equally buzzing year-round, with traditional eateries serving up tantalising tapas and fresh seafood, alongside Michelin-starred establishments offering innovative fusion cuisine.

All aboard the Orange Express

For a picturesque day trip, kids will love the wooden train to Sóller. Just an hour's ride from Palma, this historic railway traverses viaducts and tunnels, showcasing the island's natural beauty. Known as the Orange Express as it was originally used to transport citrus fruit, after reaching Sóller town you can hop on the cute vintage tram and catch a ride down to the lively port where more fun awaits.

Shutterstock

Village vibes

Only a 20-minute drive from Son Bunyola is one of Mallorca's prettiest villages. Brimming with old world charm, Valldemossa’s honey-coloured houses and lush landscapes have lured many artists, including the composer Chopin. Deia is another gem – peaceful and low-key, this tiny village has real star appeal, and it’s one of Richard Branson’s favourite spots on the island.

Shutterstock

What more could you want? Enter the competition before 30 July 2023 to be in with a chance to visit this mind-blowing Balearic escape.

Terms and Conditions

Ends 30.07.23. 18+ UK resident Virgin Red members only. Stay must be taken by 15.06.24; two eligible periods available. Click here for details and full T&Cs. Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, London W2 6ET