Escape on a dream holiday with Virgin Atlantic’s Sandscapes

Wishing you were somewhere a bit hotter right now? Join the club. According to new research from Virgin Atlantic, the British public spends one hour and 41 minutes each week daydreaming about holidays. That’s three days and 15 hours every year spent wishing they were relaxing in an exciting destination.

The research also revealed that 36% of people admit that January is the peak time that their minds wander – with one in four thinking about their next getaway every 30 minutes.

This is why Virgin Atlantic has launched Sandscapes, a series of audio stories voiced by broadcaster Jo While, to help transport holiday daydreamers to warmer climes.

Each episode in the three-part sound series has been curated to showcase the wonders of Virgin Atlantic’s destinations, including upcoming routes to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos, as well as holidaymaker favourite Barbados. Steel drums and the clink of ice in a rum punch carry listeners to Barbados; exotic jungle sounds to Turks & Caicos; and gently lapping waves take listeners to the respite of a Maldives lagoon villa.

The Sandscapes are inspired by the sounds, scenes and landscapes of some of the world’s most incredible destinations and they’re available for free through Virgin Atlantic’s Spotify. Each Sandscape serves a different purpose – whether to get energised on a dark January morning, to find a moment of focus in the day, or catch some much-needed calm.

Virgin Atlantic

Jo Whiley said: “My days are so hectic, trying to juggle both home and work that I often find myself daydreaming about my next adventure. Holidays are the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge my batteries so I can deal with all that life throws at me. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed lending my voice to help inspire Brits looking to book their next tropical beach break with this wander-lust audio series that offers a quick escape to some of Virgin Atlantic’s most exotic beach destinations.”

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, added: “We know our customers long for a sunny beach destination, particularly at this time of year. Our Sandscapes series offers bite sized experiences of Barbados, Turks & Caicos, and the Maldives to inspire our customers to book their next adventure.”

The Virgin Atlantic sale ends on 31 January with great fares including £478 return to Barbados, £508 return to St Lucia and £585 to the Bahamas. New services to the Maldives launch on 22 October with return Economy fares starting from £746 and Turks & Caicos launch on 4 November with fares starting from £552.

To find out more about Virgin Atlantic’s Sandscapes and to listen, visit the Virgin Atlantic Spotify, or follow the airline on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.