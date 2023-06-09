Ease shopping stress this Father’s Day with Virgin Red

Still wondering which gift to buy for Father's Day? You’re not alone – according to a recent study by Virgin Red, finding a perfect present for dads is one that many find especially challenging.

According to the research, every June more than half of British people end up repeat-buying socks because they have a dad who says they don’t need anything. However, seven in 10 shoppers remain determined to find a more inspired and thoughtful gift, and Virgin Red has unlocked the secret to what dads really want.

A meal out, a good book, and a fine bottle of wine are the top three most coveted gifts , followed closely by experiential presents like a thoughtful day out or tickets to a sports event. Some dreamier dads even aspire to their offspring giving them an all-inclusive holiday, and who can blame them?

With most people keeping to a limit of around £30 for a gift, spending Virgin Points can help you elevate Father’s Day to an event to remember. Virgin Red offers an array of rewards for every dad and father figure that are attainable by spending points rather than cash. Members can explore a wide selection of treats including wine, beer, music gigs and days out – making it easier than ever to grab the perfect present while minimising shopping stress.

If your dad is a big football fan, Virgin Experience Days offers amazing stadium tours (6,000 Virgin Points) to get behind the scenes of some of the country’s most beloved teams. A two-course meal with Prosecco for two at Raymond Blanc’s White Brasserie (7,250 Virgin Points) would really make him feel special. Or give dad a thrill and get him behind the wheel of a legendary Ford Mustang (6,000 Virgin points).

If your dad fancies himself a bit of a sommelier, you can’t go wrong with the wide selection available with Virgin Wines – whether it’s a mixed 12-bottle case (19,000 Virgin Points) or a £50 voucher (10,000 Virgin Points) to let him choose his fave himself. And if you really want to spoil him, for just 3,000+ Virgin Points you can even help you slash the price of an unforgettable trip with Virgin Atlantic Holidays for dad, too.

Andrea Burchett, Managing Director Commercial, Loyalty for Virgin Red, said: "It's easy to fall into clichés and give dads the same old thing year after year. While it's the thought that counts, inspiration awaits those who know where to look. Father's Day doesn't have to break the bank, and Virgin Points can be utilised to find the perfect gift from a wide selection of inspired treats."

With Virgin Red there are endless ways to transform your Father's Day plans into something really rewarding.