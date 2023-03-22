Dust off your bagpipes: Book Virgin Hotels Edinburgh with Virgin Points

Virgin Red members can treat themselves and a guest to a stay at the newly open Virgin Hotels Edinburgh for just 35,000 Virgin Points per night (up to six nights for 210,000 points). The offer is available for bookings made before 30 April 2023, for stays anytime between 2 January and 30 April 2023 and 1 October until 28 December 2023.

Situated in the landmark India Buildings in the capital’s Old Town and just a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh boasts 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design. Guests can also enjoy the best cocktails in the city from the Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar.

Make sure to join Virgin Red if you’re not a member already to redeem the offer via the app or website. Once redeemed, you’ll receive a promo code to use when booking directly with Virgin Hotels Edinburgh following the instructions in the email.

Richard X Moore, Director of Loyalty Rewards for Virgin Red, says:“We are delighted to team up with Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to offer our members the opportunity to book a stay at the stylish new hotel using only Virgin Points. Virgin Red is known for offering its members great value for extraordinary experiences, especially when it comes to travel, and this is no exception!”

Earning Virgin Points while you sleep

Last year, Virgin Red was thrilled to announce that its members would now have the opportunity to earn 2,000 Virgin Points when they book a stay with participating Virgin Hotels. So, members can top up their points balance by booking their next stay at one of Virgin’s stylish, luxury lifestyle hotels. Each hotel has amazing restaurants, bars and lounges, so work and play are all at your fingertips.

With almost 200 rewards within Virgin Red, members won’t be short of options to spend their Virgin Points. From the smaller things that make the everyday better, like a coffee or cinema ticket, to saving up for an extraordinary experience like a flight, holiday or live concert in the Virgin Red Room, the possibilities are endless.

What’s on in Edinburgh?

Aside from the beauty of the brand-new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, the city is heaving with things to do from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo festival to the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, and 2023 is no different. Here are some things to check out in Scotland’s capital city this year.

Edinburgh Castle

Set upon the mighty Castle Rock, Edinburgh Castle is one of the oldest fortified places in Europe. With a lengthy rich history as a royal residence, military garrison, prison and fortress, it is alive with many exciting tales. When you climb Castle Hill, you will walk in the footsteps of soldiers, kings and queens – and even the odd pirate or two. You can admire it from outside or book tickets and head into the Castle walls to explore.

National Museum of Scotland

For a bit of history, check out the National Museum of Scotland – it’s free to enter and includes some fascinating displays from archaeological discoveries to rare Roman sculptures and ancient Pictish carvings, as well as current exhibitions Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder and Bernat Klein: Design in Colour.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Fringe is one of the world's best celebrations of art and culture, combining theatre, comedy, dance, and much more. For three weeks in August nearly half a million people descend onto the capital for thousands of shows and events, as well as just soaking up the fantastic atmosphere.

Edinburgh Playhouse

If you’d prefer a more relaxed evening at the theatre, why not swing by the Edinburgh Playhouse? Firmly established in the cultural landscape of the capital and throughout Scotland, the Edinburgh Playhouse is the UK’s largest all seated theatre and plays host to some of the biggest names in live music, comedy and musical theatre including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Musical, Six, and Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle.

Take to the streets for some shopping

Edinburgh has many options for fabulous shopping whether you’re after clothes or souvenirs. Stroll down the famous Royal Mile for local mementos like fudge, shortbread and tartan as you snap as many pics of the small alleyways and views of the cobbled streets.

If you’re into vintage fashion, W. Armstrong & Son was established in 1840 and is one of the oldest and best loved vintage clothing stores in the U.K. It’s still going strong with three stores in the Edinburgh and is perfect for picking pieces from ‘60s mod to ‘80s graphic prints.

‘Coorie in’ at a cosy pub

‘Coorie in’ is a Scottish phrase meaning “to snuggle, nestle”. One of the best things to do in Edinburgh in the colder months is find a cosy pub, get some proper Scottish grub and warm up with a dram of whisky!

Don’t forget, that if you travel to Edinburgh by train and book via Virgin Trains Ticketing, you’ll earn Virgin Points for every £1 you spend on train travel.

