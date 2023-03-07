Drew Barrymore launches new limited edition collection with Grove Co

Drew Barrymore is launching her first sustainable collection of home care products with Grove Co.

Grove Collaborative is a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, and merged with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, in 2022.

Grove Co.

Drew collaborated with the Grove Co. brand and innovation teams to create a sustainable collection of bright and colourful home care essentials. The products have been designed to infuse homes with a sense of uplifting vibrancy this spring and empower everyone to take collective action to protect the future of the planet.

“I wanted to create a line of home accessories that were bright, modern and inspired by the beauty of the natural world,” said Drew Barrymore, who is also an investor and Grove Collaborative’s global brand and sustainability advocate. “Every piece was designed and crafted to be sustainable, beautiful and effective for the health of people and the planet. I hope the collection inspires others to take action and embark on their own sustainability journey – making it easier to use less plastic in their daily lives.”

Grove Co.

The collection features many of Drew’s favourite Grove Co. products reimagined in playful patterns, bright colours and uplifting fragrances. It includes cleaner concentrates, laundry sheets, hand and dish soaps, and home accessories. In line with Grove Collaborative’s commitment to move beyond plastic, the collection is completely free of single-use plastic.

“Working closely with Drew to craft the concept and design of these products has been such a pleasure, and we have been able to create something beautiful and modern that is also rooted in sustainability,” said Lucy Leahy, GM of Owned Brands at Grove Collaborative. “This collection combines colourful designs, high quality materials and high performing products that are better for people and the planet. We are so excited to bring Drew’s first co-created collection with Grove Co. to life.”

The collection contains 15 products ranging from $5.49 to $14.99, featuring limited edition scents Palm Leaf Mist and Island Orchid:

Hand Soap: Cleans and softens skin using an aloe-infused hydrating formula and 100% natural fragrances, $5.49

Hand Soap Dispenser: Custom-designed 13.5 oz. dish soap dispenser in opaque off-white coated glass with a bright yellow wave design and coated metal pump to add a touch of brightness to the kitchen sink; featuring Drew’s signature to add a personal touch, $13.99

Dish Soap: Grease-cutting plant-based formula works in seconds on 1000+ dishes using 100% natural fragrances, $5.49

Dish Soap Dispenser: Custom-designed 16 oz. dish soap dispenser in opaque off-white coated glass with a bright yellow wave design and coated metal pump to add a touch of brightness to the kitchen sink; featuring Drew’s signature to add a personal touch, $14.99

Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate: Plant-derived formula lifts dirt and grime from surfaces using 100% natural fragrances, $7.99

Reusable Glass Spray Bottle: Made from durable and partially recycled, lead-free glass with a protective silicone sleeve in bright yellow, this cleaning bottle is a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic spray bottles, $14.99

Candles: Clean-burning soy wax candle that burns for 55 hours, $9.99

Laundry Detergent Sheets: Pre-cut and pre-measured sheets that remove stains using 100% natural fragrances, $12.99

Hand Soap Sheets: One of Drew’s favorites from the collection - provides a rich lather with minimal water while cleaning and leaving hands feeling soft using 100% natural fragrance, $5.49

Euro Dish Cloth: Made of biodegradable cellulose and cotton, they feature modern geometric designs and Drew’s signature, $9.99

The Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Limited Edition Collection is available for purchase exclusively on Grove.co, Target.com and at select Target and Meijer stores across the US. Members of Virgin Red – the Virgin Group’s rewards club ­– in the US can earn six Virgin Points per dollar spent on all Grove Co. purchases by visiting virgin.com/virgin-red

Not a Virgin Red member yet? What are you waiting for? Sign up today to earn Virgin Points on purchases at brands that you know and love, and use them to treat yourself with rewards from Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Experience Gifts and more.