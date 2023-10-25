Costumes, make-up, and decorations: get ready for Halloween with Virgin Red

Spooky season is in full swing, and whether you prefer to create homemade costumes and decorations or throw a big bash, Virgin Red members can earn points this Halloween.

Read on to find out which of Virgin Red’s fabulous partners can help with the preparation for Halloween – all treats, no tricks.

Shutterstock

Ghoulishly good make-up

Part of the fun of getting dressed up is the transformation, and with some make-up tricks and just a few products anyone can turn into a creepy clown, vampire, or skeleton. But you don’t need to invest in special products to achieve this; even a trusty eyeliner can be all you need to achieve a spooky look.

Head to Cult Beauty and Sephora for brands like Haus Labs, Fenty Beauty, NYX, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Benefit for fun make-up you can keep using long after 31 October.

Freaky fancy dress

When it comes to fancy dress there’s no limit to what you can do: the entire family can stick to a theme (from The Incredibles to Willy Wonka characters), you can invest into a head-turning costume with all the accessories (the Headless Horseman), or you can get creative with clothes you already have (from Morticia Addams to Walter White).

Whatever you choose, there are plenty of options and inspiration in stores like Argos, H&M, and John Lewis & Partners.

Shutterstock

Devilish decorations

Every street has that one house that goes all out for Halloween with giant skeletons hanging from the windows, strewn spiderwebs across the front door, and expertly carved pumpkins. Aesthetics aside, appropriate decorations are a great way to welcome eager groups of trick-or-treaters, so if you’re planning to spread the love/sugar this year, there are plenty of ways to earn points as you do.

Argos and John Lewis & Partners have options to suit many budgets, but if you like to get creative and make your own, Etsy and notonthehighstreet.com not only sell decorations but kits so you can DIY.

Shutterstock

Spooky sweets

And finally, what’s Halloween without treats? Hotel Chocolat has an amazing collection featuring milk chocolate pumpkin heads, dark chocolate bats, and a box of oozy eyes, spooky spiders and ghastly ghouls.

If you prefer sweets over choc, Fortnum & Mason have a mix of seasonal jelly sweets shaped into Halloween icons.

With Virgin Red your spooky celebration can turn into some petrifying points.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.

Want more fun rewards in your life? Find out more about Virgin Red and become a member for free.