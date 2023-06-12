Competition alert: Win a four-night stay in Virgin Limited Edition’s luxury Mallorca hotel

Want to live your best life and enjoy the ultimate luxury escape? This summer Virgin Red is giving UK members the chance win a stay in the brand-new Virgin Limited Edition luxury hotel in Mallorca, Son Bunyola. Be among the first to bask in the bliss with a 4-night stay and bring up to three guests – family or friends, it's up to you. Think castle by the sea, private pools, lush courtyards and fine dining. What more could you want?

Entering couldn’t be easier; simply make sure you’re signed up to Virgin Red, answer the question and you could be one of the lucky winners. And even if you don’t win the grand prize, 50 runner ups will score themselves 20,000 Virgin Points. Point well and truly made.

Enter the competition to win a 4-night stay in Mallorca, Son Bunyola Be in it to win it

Wait. It gets even better as we are also giving you three extra chances to enter by following a few simple steps: ​

Download and log into the Virgin Red app. Already got the app? Just fire it up and you’ll be automatically entered.​ Enable push notifications. Head over to 'Settings' in the 'My account' section of the Virgin Red app and toggle on your notifications. Favourite a tile on the app or website. Click the small heart icon in the top right corner on an offer of your choice.

That’s three more chances to win big without you having to lift a finger! ​

Located on the northwest coast of Mallorca, the Son Bunyola estate includes the new hotel as well as three luxury villas set amidst 1,300 acres of stunning landscape. Each of the 26 beautifully designed rooms and suites have their own unique character and soaring views, while the two Tower Suites – one built in the 13th century – boast 360-degree view of the Tramuntana Mountains and the sea.

There’s not one but two incredible restaurants, a pool with hot tub, spa treatments and olive groves, it honestly doesn’t get more luxe than this. Oh, did we mention we’ve upgraded you to full board, included a voucher for drinks, treats worth EUR 600, and airport transfers between Palma de Mallorca and Son Bunyola Hotel on the days of arrival and departure? This is an opportunity not to be missed.

So air out those white linen trousers and throw your name into the sun hat. What are you waiting for?

