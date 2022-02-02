Celebrate Pride with Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight

Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight is back and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Taking off on 4 March 2022, this year’s Pride Flights will fly from Brisbane and Melbourne to Sydney for the country’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations. And Virgin Australia will be taking inflight entertainment to new heights.

Maxi Shield and Coco Jumbo of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under fame, together with award-winning Sydney drag royalty and Virgin Australia cabin crew member Penny Tration, alongside Tora Hymen, will make Pride Flight a celebration not to be missed.

The all-inclusive flights will include a pre-flight departure party, celebrity appearances, mid-air drag performances, bottomless drinks, pumping DJ entertainment, and all of the glitter and rainbows you would expect from a pride flight!

Virgin Australia

One-way Economy tickets are $150 and Business Class tickets are $399. $30 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Minus18, an Australian charity improving the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth.

“Every year, we are fortunate to fly guests to Australia’s largest gay and lesbian celebration in Sydney, and as the ultimate festival of love, acceptance and inclusivity, we could not miss the opportunity to bring our wonderful Pride Flight celebration back again in 2022,” said Virgin Australia Group Chief People Officer, Lisa Burquest. “This year not only will we operate a Pride Flight from Brisbane, but we are doubling our pride services to also include the first Virgin Australia-operated Pride Flight from Melbourne, and we expect tickets to sell-out quickly.

Virgin Australia

“Virgin Australia is incredibly focused on recognising and celebrating the wonderfully diverse community in which we live, work and fly, and our Pride Flight is a true testament of that. We are so proud of our inclusive culture, where everyone belongs and is encouraged to be their authentic self.”

Richard Branson and Virgin have supported the LGBTQ+ community over many decades. In 2019, Virgin Atlantic made history with the world’s first ever Pride flight, marking the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Tickets for Virgin Australia’s 2022 Pride Flight are on sale now – and they’re expected to go quickly so make sure you don’t miss out. Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.