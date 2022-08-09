Boost your five a day and treat yourself to Potion London

If you want to increase the nutrients and vitamins in your system but find it hard to achieve it with diet alone, Potion London can help.

Potion London is a luxury wellness brand that seeks to take the stress out of supporting optimal nutrition with its range of food supplements.

There are three Potion London products available to Virgin Red members: The Beauty formula (3,500 points) provides 19 vitamins and minerals to help support healthy hair, skin and nails, the Multibiotic supplement gives the body the friendly bacteria it needs, while Eat Your Greens (5,000 points) contains six organic sources of nutrients including kale, barley grass, and spinach.

All bottles have 60 capsules to be taken once a day – an easy way to help give your body what it needs. And if you have trouble swallowing supplements, the design allows you to open the capsule and sprinkle it into cereals, smoothies, or a glass of water. Especially handy if you want to make a spirulina smoothie with Eat Your Greens.

But what is Potion London? Launched in 2016, founder Alexa Mullane secured a Start Up Loan from Virgin StartUp a year later which helped kickstart her business and support her goals as a founder. Alexa wanted to take the mystery out of beauty and health supplements by sourcing the best ingredients from the best UK suppliers.

Potion London

The brand has since gone from strength to strength and is available through Virgin Red and other UK stockists. With its no-nonsense approach and quality ingredients, Potion London is an excellent addition to your kitchen counter.

Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be substituted for a varied diet or healthy lifestyle. Before taking any food supplement product, please consult a doctor or pharmacist if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking any medication or have any medical condition.