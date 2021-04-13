Book your staycation-at-sea with Virgin Voyages Summer Soirée Series

Get ready to set sail, Virgin Voyages’ Summer Soirée Series is available to book now.

Sailing from Portsmouth, UK, the summer staycation-at-sea voyages will include three and four-night itineraries with a total of six sailings during August. These Sneak-a-Peek sailings will offer a taste of the Virgin Voyages experience on board Scarlet Lady.

Sea Terrace cabins for these voyages start from £932 for three-night voyages and £1,132 for four-night itineraries, and they’re on sale now. Scarlet Lady’s Summer Soiree Series includes:

Long Weekender (Friday - Monday)

6 August – 9 August

13 August – 16 August

20 August – 23 August

Summer WeekDaze (Monday - Friday)

9 August – 13 August

16 August – 20 August

23 August – 27 August

Sailing safely is a top priority for Virgin Voyages – it is committed to a healthy and safe start at sea, with all the proper precautions and considerations in place. At this time, only residents of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be able to set sail on the Summer Soirée Series – with Sailors aged 18+ vaccinated against COVID-19. Additional testing and protocols will be confirmed closer to sailing – all in line with the most up to date recommendations from the UK government and their Healthy Sail Panel.

Book your voyage on the Summer Soirée Series by visiting VirginVoyages.com now.