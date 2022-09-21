Book train tickets and earn double Virgin Points for every £1 spent
Great news if you’re travelling by train soon: for a limited time, you can earn double points on your train bookings made through the Virgin Trains Ticketing app.
Until 30 September, Virgin Red members will earn six Virgin Points (instead of the normal three) for every £1 they spend with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Plus this offer is available on sale price tickets too.
When you book e-tickets, you'll pay absolutely no booking fee, and the ticket will land in your Virgin Trains Ticketing app ready to use at the barrier.
How to redeem?
Join Virgin Red, if you haven’t already
Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app and sign in with your Virgin Red details
Search for your ticket and book any number of journeys between 21 September and 30 September
Enjoy six Virgin Points for every £1 spent
It’s really easy to boost your Virgin Points balance with Virgin Trains Ticketing, whether it’s with a family trip, your regular commute or a sleeper train adventure.
How will you spend your points?
Wherever you choose to go, your train tickets can quickly turn into over 200 amazing rewards. Here are a few options on how Virgin Red members can spend their Virgin Points after purchasing their rail tickets:
Regular hot drink (300 points)
One Vue cinema ticket (1,350 points)
Upgrades on pre-paid flights (from 8,000+ points)
Donate to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR (1,000 points)
Sign up today and join the rewards club that makes your everyday extraordinary.
The small print
This promotion (six points per £1) is only valid until 11:59pm on 30.09.2022.
Your purchase of rail tickets and use of the Virgin Trains Ticketing app is governed by the VTT Terms and Conditions.
All train ticket bookings will be governed by the National Rail Conditions of Travel.
Changes to your ticket may be permitted depending on the ticket type and the availability of suitable alternatives.
The availability of refunds will depend on the ticket type. We cannot guarantee that exchanges or refunds will be available.
Tickets must be paid for using a UK credit or debit card.
There may be certain fees and charges payable on top of the ticket price in respect of purchases made with this service. If applicable, these will be identified during the booking process.
Virgin Points will usually be credited 56 days after your travel date or (if you have an open return or decide not to travel) the final date on which your ticket is valid. Please check your ticket for the relevant validity period.
All refunds, changes and cancellations may incur a charge of £10 per ticket.
Virgin Red membership required to earn and spend Virgin Points. Virgin Red membership is governed by the Virgin Red Programme Terms and Conditions.