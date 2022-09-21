Book train tickets and earn double Virgin Points for every £1 spent

Great news if you’re travelling by train soon: for a limited time, you can earn double points on your train bookings made through the Virgin Trains Ticketing app.

Until 30 September, Virgin Red members will earn six Virgin Points (instead of the normal three) for every £1 they spend with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Plus this offer is available on sale price tickets too.

When you book e-tickets, you'll pay absolutely no booking fee, and the ticket will land in your Virgin Trains Ticketing app ready to use at the barrier.

How to redeem?

Join Virgin Red, if you haven’t already

Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app and sign in with your Virgin Red details

Search for your ticket and book any number of journeys between 21 September and 30 September

Enjoy six Virgin Points for every £1 spent

It’s really easy to boost your Virgin Points balance with Virgin Trains Ticketing, whether it’s with a family trip, your regular commute or a sleeper train adventure.

Shutterstock

How will you spend your points?

Wherever you choose to go, your train tickets can quickly turn into over 200 amazing rewards. Here are a few options on how Virgin Red members can spend their Virgin Points after purchasing their rail tickets:

Regular hot drink (300 points)

One Vue cinema ticket (1,350 points)

Upgrades on pre-paid flights (from 8,000+ points)

Donate to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR (1,000 points)

Sign up today and join the rewards club that makes your everyday extraordinary.

Shutterstock

The small print