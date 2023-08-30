Back to school: Get ready for the new term with Virgin Red

The heady days of summer are coming to a close and it’s time to get the kids ready for a new school year. Stationery, shoes, and backpacks are just a few of the things your little ones need before heading back through the school gates, so while you’re stocking up, why not earn with Virgin Red along the way?

We’ve rounded up just a few places where you can get everything kids need and top up your Virgin Points balance in the process.

New uniform with John Lewis & Partners

Nothing says new school year just like a fresh uniform that has yet to be ravaged by break playtime. John Lewis & Partners has a school uniform shop stocking all the trousers, dresses, polo shirts, shirts and blouses that your little (or not so little anymore!) ones could ever need.

The shop has multipacks for stocking up and items to suit all budgets. Better yet, you’ll earn up to four points per £1.

Purchase PE kit with Marks & Spencer

Participating in sport and staying active is important for children, and a solid PE kit will ensure they’re comfortable while playing team sports or doing the bleep test.

Marks & Spencer (up to three points per £1 for a limited period) has pure cotton t-shirts, stretch shorts, and hoodies for cooler days.

Shiny shoes with Clarks

Like with their uniform, chances are that during the summer break your child has gone up at least one shoe size – if not two – and will need a new pair before school starts again.

Clarks (two points per £1) has been a solid choice for children’s shoes for generations and they remain a top option for durable yet stylish shoes made to last. The website even has an online measure and fit system so you can find a perfect fit, and even if it’s not right Clarks accepts returns and exchanges.

Stationery supplies with Argos

Although a lot of schoolwork is completed digitally these days – pens, pencils, notebooks and diaries remain important supplies for children of all ages.

Argos has a wide range of brands including Sharpie, BIC, and Parker for pens, several options for a new pencil case as well as calculators, notebooks, and printer paper.

Bag a backpack with shopDisney

With a new PE kit and copious amounts of stationery, kids will need something to carry it all in. And they’re bound to love a bag with their favourite character on it. Enter shopDisney (three points per £1) – the best place to get everything Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, including backpacks, water bottles, and lunch bags.

