All aboard! Book train tickets with the new Virgin Trains Ticketing app
There’s a new way to book train tickets that will earn you Virgin Points on any national rail journey across Britain. With Virgin Trains Ticketing, Virgin Red’s train booking platform, you can book any journey in Great Britain, whether it’s the commute, a sleeper train adventure, a British staycation or a bank holiday adventure.
Virgin Red members will earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent, so although you don’t have to be a registered user, it certainly helps.
Virgin Points never expire and can be redeemed with Virgin Red on hundreds of rewards from everyday treats to more extraordinary experiences such as Virgin Atlantic flights, VIP concert tickets in the Virgin Red Room, or a Virgin Experience Days experience. You can even donate your points to a good cause.
Virgin Trains Ticketing director, Mark Plowright, says: “Now more than ever, customers want to be able to book train tickets quickly and easily while they are on the move and our new Virgin Trains Ticketing app is here to do that while also rewarding customers for their loyalty. With the cost of living increasing, booking your train tickets is an easy way to earn Virgin Points on everyday spending. This is just the start of Virgin Trains Ticketing’s journey and we have lots more planned further down the tracks.”
Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app today and start earning Virgin Points.
The small print
Your purchase of rail tickets is governed by the VTT Terms and Conditions.
All train ticket bookings will be governed by the National Rail Conditions of Travel.
Virgin Red membership required to earn and spend Virgin Points.
Any changes to your ticket may be permitted depending on the ticket type and the availability of suitable alternatives.
The availability of refunds will depend on the ticket type. We cannot guarantee that exchanges or refunds will be available.
Tickets must be paid for using a UK credit or debit card.
There may be certain fees and charges payable on top of the ticket price in respect of purchases made with this service. If applicable, these will be identified during the booking process.
Virgin Points will usually be credited 56 days after your travel date or (if you decide not to travel) the final date on which your ticket is valid.
All refunds, amendments and cancellations may incur a charge of £10 per ticket.