All aboard! Book train tickets with the new Virgin Trains Ticketing app

There’s a new way to book train tickets that will earn you Virgin Points on any national rail journey across Britain. With Virgin Trains Ticketing, Virgin Red’s train booking platform, you can book any journey in Great Britain, whether it’s the commute, a sleeper train adventure, a British staycation or a bank holiday adventure.

Virgin Red members will earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent, so although you don’t have to be a registered user, it certainly helps.

Shutterstock / DGLimages

Virgin Points never expire and can be redeemed with Virgin Red on hundreds of rewards from everyday treats to more extraordinary experiences such as Virgin Atlantic flights, VIP concert tickets in the Virgin Red Room, or a Virgin Experience Days experience. You can even donate your points to a good cause.

Virgin Trains Ticketing director, Mark Plowright, says: “Now more than ever, customers want to be able to book train tickets quickly and easily while they are on the move and our new Virgin Trains Ticketing app is here to do that while also rewarding customers for their loyalty. With the cost of living increasing, booking your train tickets is an easy way to earn Virgin Points on everyday spending. This is just the start of Virgin Trains Ticketing’s journey and we have lots more planned further down the tracks.”

Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app today and start earning Virgin Points.

Shutterstock

The small print