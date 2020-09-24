A summer to remember at the Virgin Money Unity Arena

This summer, Virgin Money brought live music back to the UK after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled events across the country.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena provided a summer of music, comedy and other live events that could be enjoyed in a safe, socially distanced way. Unfortunately due to a local lockdown in Newcastle the final shows had to be cancelled but during August and September they welcomed 55,000 fans and 55 performing artists to the venue.

We’re taking a look back at some of the highlights from the summer of socially distanced events.

Image from Virgin Money Image from Virgin Money Image from Virgin Money Image from Virgin Money

Local artist Sam Fender played his biggest show so far on the opening night at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. It was the first time audiences experienced the arena and the first glimpse of how the gigs would work.

The reviews were positive – for both the show and the arena. And for some fans it was definitely a night they’ll never forget – Aidan Usher got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend Natalie Cowell to marry him.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Other acts to take to the stage during the summer of live music included The Libertines, Supergrass, Two Door Cinema Club and Ronan Keating. Comedians Jason Manford, Bill Bailey and Jimmy Carr also performed for the socially distanced crowds.

Image by David Wala Image by David Wala Image by David Wala Image by David Wala Image from Virgin Money Unity Arena Image by Jill O'Donnell Image by David Wala

Chase & Status closed the venue to a sell-out crowd on 17 September. While it was with a tinge of sadness that the final shows were unable to go ahead, fans celebrated the end of an amazing summer of live events.

Image by David Wala Image by David Wala Image by David Wala

Virgin Money is also supporting new musicians and artists through their Emerging Stars programme.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more.