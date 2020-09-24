A summer to remember at the Virgin Money Unity Arena
This summer, Virgin Money brought live music back to the UK after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled events across the country.
The Virgin Money Unity Arena provided a summer of music, comedy and other live events that could be enjoyed in a safe, socially distanced way. Unfortunately due to a local lockdown in Newcastle the final shows had to be cancelled but during August and September they welcomed 55,000 fans and 55 performing artists to the venue.
We’re taking a look back at some of the highlights from the summer of socially distanced events.
Local artist Sam Fender played his biggest show so far on the opening night at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. It was the first time audiences experienced the arena and the first glimpse of how the gigs would work.
The reviews were positive – for both the show and the arena. And for some fans it was definitely a night they’ll never forget – Aidan Usher got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend Natalie Cowell to marry him.
Other acts to take to the stage during the summer of live music included The Libertines, Supergrass, Two Door Cinema Club and Ronan Keating. Comedians Jason Manford, Bill Bailey and Jimmy Carr also performed for the socially distanced crowds.
Chase & Status closed the venue to a sell-out crowd on 17 September. While it was with a tinge of sadness that the final shows were unable to go ahead, fans celebrated the end of an amazing summer of live events.
Virgin Money is also supporting new musicians and artists through their Emerging Stars programme.
Visit Virgin Money to find out more.