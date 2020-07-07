Meet Virgin Money’s Emerging Stars

Virgin Money is on a mission to support the UK’s most exciting new music stars.

Through their Emerging Stars programme, the bank will be helping the next generation of UK music talent to pursue their passions and reach the next stage of their careers.

The first three acts to be inducted into the Virgin Money Emerging Stars programme are:

R&B and soul singer-songwriter Aaron Taylor

Indie-rock band Mosa Wild

Indie-pop artist DYLAN

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Virgin Money was originally planning to launch the programme with a live showcase but as events are currently unable to go ahead, they’re launching digitally instead with the help of ambassador Laura Whitmore.

“I’ve always strived to support new music throughout my career from MTV, to The Brits and BBC Introducing. I’m so excited to work with Virgin Money on this programme to support the next generation of talent at such a pivotal time for the music industry,” Laura said. “The first three Emerging Stars are diverse in genre and output, but they have one very important thing in common - so much unquestionable talent! I am thrilled to be playing a part in helping these artists reach new levels in their careers despite the challenges we all face this year.”

Meet the Emerging Stars

Aaron Taylor has already racked up tens of millions of streams online. He’s made some impressive moves in his budding career and has been tipped as an act to watch. He’s also received comparison to some of the greats like D’Angelo. Listen to Aaron Taylor on Spotify.

Image from Virgin Money

DYLAN is managed by the same team as Ed Sheeran and is already getting airplay on BBC Radio 1. She’s performed at a number of festivals and is a singer-songwriter with very big things ahead of her. Listen to DYLAN on Spotify.

Mosa Wild have previously supported Tame Impala and Jade Bird so they’re no strangers to taking to the stage. They’re proving themselves as a live act and building a following for themselves. Listen to Mosa Wild on Spotify.

Image from Virgin Money

The music industry has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Artists have had shows cancelled, recording studios closed and their careers put on hold. Aaron Taylor said that the Virgin Money Emerging Stars programme couldn’t have come at a better time for him. “We need the UK to support British creative talent and invest in the future of music. Being part of the programme is going to help me continue to work on my art and I’m so excited for what the next year brings.”

Each artist will receive a £10,000 development fund to pursue their creative passions as part of the programme. This will help to ease the financial pressure on them during this crucial point of their careers. The money can be used for recording and releasing music, touring or live development including new equipment, crew fees, merchandise and marketing. As well as this, artists will also receive financial mentoring from Virgin Money and career advice from industry experts.

Image from Virgin Money

A panel that included music industry experts were tasked with choosing the first three Emerging Stars. Five more artists will join the programme during the first year. In June 2021, a live showcase with all eight artists is planned to take place at Indigo at The O2.

Virgin Money also recently announced the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, where socially distanced live music and comedy events will be happening this summer.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more.