A stay like no other: win a trip to Virgin Hotels New York City with Virgin Red
Want a chance to win an incredible stay at Virgin Hotels New York City? Virgin Red UK members could be in with a chance to win a four-night stay at Virgin Hotels New York City, flying upper class with Virgin Atlantic to get there.
One lucky winner (and their plus one) will travel in style in Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class suite, all the way to the concrete jungle. They’ll stay in the brand-new flagship Virgin Hotels New York City, which is smack bang in the heart of Manhattan's NOMAD district.
Picture this: you’re sat back with a glass of champagne and stretching out in a leather seat or fully flat bed, as you dream about your New York adventure.
All you need to do is enter the competition to win a four-night stay at the Virgin Hotels New York City and fly Upper Class with Virgin Atlantic. Make sure you’re signed up to Virgin Red, and you could be one of the lucky winners checking in and chilling out at a place where being ‘extra’ comes as standard and every room feels like an upgrade.
Virgin Hotels New York City
Located on the northwest corner of 30th Street and Broadway, you’ll be in the heart of Manhattan’s NOMAD district, with some of the Big Apple’s hottest attractions – Madison Square Garden, Herald Square and the Empire State Building, right on your doorstep.
And if you can drag yourself away from the decadence of your room, the hotel has incredible food and drink establishments on offer. This includes Everdene, Virgin Hotels' New York City’s indoor/outdoor rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge where creative cocktails and specially curated menus dazzle the senses. Oh, and did you know there’s a rooftop pool club with views of the Empire State Building? This is New York City at its finest.
If it couldn’t get any better, Virgin Red members and members of Virgin Hotels’ loyalty programme, The Know, will earn 4,000 Virgin Points on stays during February, March and April, and 2,000 points during the rest of the year. Make room for more Virgin Points!
Andrea Burchett, Managing Director Commercial, Loyalty for Virgin Red, says: “Virgin Red is known for rewarding its members and offering unique ways to boost their points balance to spend on hundreds of rewards. We are delighted to celebrate the launch of Virgin Hotels New York City by offering double points on stays up until the end of April at the stylish new hotel!”
So, what are you waiting for!? We’ve turned-down the beds, stocked-up the mini-bar and rolled out the red carpet for our luckiest members, ready for your arrival at the most exclusive new hotel in New York City.
All you need to do is find a plus one that deserves a stay they’ll never forget, and we’ll make sure you’re not left standing at the door...
Terms and conditions
The prize promotion runs from 09:00 GMT on 1 February 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 28 February 2023 and is open to 18+ UK resident Virgin Red members only. Maximum one entry per member. The trip must be taken by 31 December 2023 – blackout dates apply. See Virgin Red for full promotional terms and conditions. Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, London W2 6ET.
To earn Virgin Points on bookings, you must be a member of The Know and reserve your stay directly or through your travel advisor. Bookings with online travel aggregators or other third parties are not eligible to earn Virgin Points. No Virgin Points will be rewarded for no-shows or cancelled bookings.